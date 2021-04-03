Midland volleyball ready for postseason push five months after regular season ended

In a normal year, after completing a 12-hour shift as part of finishing up her nursing degree this spring, Midland senior Jaisa Russell would be able to return home and decompress after tending to patients for half a day.
This year has been anything, but normal.
So instead, Russell turns into the Wikert Event Center and trades in her scrubs for a practice uniform.
“It’s my first time even doing a 12-hour shift, so that was eye-opening in of itself, then coming to a two, two-and-a-half hour practice right after, it’s been difficult,” Russell said.
That has been one of the challenges for Midland volleyball as the Warriors try to ramp back up to begin the postseason tournament some five months after the regular season ended in early November.
“The biggest thing for us has been really been trying to work around everybody’s schedule,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann.
The Warriors starting line-up features two seniors who graduated in December and are now on to full-time jobs, a student teacher and Russell.
“We don’t ever deal with that,” Giesselmann said.
Still, across the board, the Warriors are happy to be on the floor again.
“The opportunity that we are getting to still compete, the players, the coaches are extremely grateful for that opportunity,” Giesselmann said.
Midland ended its fall schedule by winning two out of its last three to finish with a 10-7 record and a 9-7 mark in GPAC play. But their last game came on Nov. 20—a thrilling 3-2 win over Hastings.
“Normally, this time of year everything is focused on next fall,” Giesselmann said. “We are working on more individual things, maybe implementing something new for next fall. This spring, it’s been all geared towards getting ready for postseason play.”
Midland will start their postseason climb today, traveling to Dordt for the opening round of the GPAC tournament.
The Warriors swept the now No. 12 Defenders at home in the two team’s lone match-up this season on Oct. 10. That was Dordt’s last loss of the fall as the Defenders closed the fall on an eight-game win streak.
In addition to the spring championship being a change for the norm, there is also a change in the postseason lay-out that will be in effect going forward.
The top 48 teams in the NAIA will earn a berth to the national tournament with the opening round consisting of a single elimination game with 24 teams making the final site—down from 32 teams in previous years.
The break between the fall slate and the spring did provide a chance to reflect on how to handle the back half of the season.
“That’s the one thing that we saw at the end of the fall season, our kids were mentally really tired, so they were ready for that break,” Giesselmann said. “This spring we’ve really tried to make sure we got them breaks. I think it has really paid off.”
Now, with the exception of Thursday, the Warriors are back to make a push for a return to the NAIA National tournament.
“We really feel like we are playing our best volleyball of the whole year right now,” Giesselmann said.
Midland was one of the few teams to complete a mostly full schedule in the fall, so as other conferences across the country are finishing up their regular seasons, the Warriors have just had practice to tune up for the postseason.
To break up the monotony of only seeing orange and blue on the other side of the net, the top teams in the GPAC met for a round-robin scrimmage.
No. 1 Jamestown, No. 7 Northwestern and receiving votes Dakota Wesleyan all descended upon Grinell, Iowa two weeks ago for scrimmage to shake the rust off.
“I think we were all a little scared going into it, just because we had only played out scout side, but it turned out great,” Russell said.
The Warriors went 5-1 in the six sets played.
“It was really great for all of us to get our players some high quality play and not beat each other up,” Giesselmann said.
Midland swept Northwestern and Dakota Wesleyan and split with Jamestown.
“You could tell we were all just ready to compete again,” Russell said.
The Warriors will get the chance to compete again Saturday with first serve is set for 7 p.m. against the Defenders.
“I really feel all of our starters understand that this is it now, particularly the upperclassmen,” Giesselmann said.