Midland volleyball ready for postseason push five months after regular season ended

“That’s the one thing that we saw at the end of the fall season, our kids were mentally really tired, so they were ready for that break,” Giesselmann said. “This spring we’ve really tried to make sure we got them breaks. I think it has really paid off.”

Now, with the exception of Thursday, the Warriors are back to make a push for a return to the NAIA National tournament.

“We really feel like we are playing our best volleyball of the whole year right now,” Giesselmann said.

Midland was one of the few teams to complete a mostly full schedule in the fall, so as other conferences across the country are finishing up their regular seasons, the Warriors have just had practice to tune up for the postseason.

To break up the monotony of only seeing orange and blue on the other side of the net, the top teams in the GPAC met for a round-robin scrimmage.

No. 1 Jamestown, No. 7 Northwestern and receiving votes Dakota Wesleyan all descended upon Grinell, Iowa two weeks ago for scrimmage to shake the rust off.

“I think we were all a little scared going into it, just because we had only played out scout side, but it turned out great,” Russell said.