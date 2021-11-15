Midland volleyball secures at-large bid, hosts Cornerstone Saturday

The Midland volleyball program learned its postseason fate Monday morning, securing an at-large bid into the NAIA volleyball national tournament.
The Warriors (23-5) will host Cornerstone (24-14) in the opening round with the winner earning a spot in Sioux City.
First serve is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Wilkert Event Center.
Over half of the Great Plains Athletic Conference earned a spot in the postseason with seven teams qualifying.
Opening Round Match-Ups
McPherson (Kan.) at Jamestown (N.D.)
IU South Bend (Ind.) at Viterbo (Wis.)
Blue Mountain (Miss.) at Missouri Baptist
Midway (Ky.) at Park (Mo.)
Florida College at Providence (Mont.)
Florida National at College of St. Mary (Neb.)
Bryan (Tenn.) at Marian (Ind.)
Park Gilbert (Ariz.) at Corban (Ore.)
Edward Waters (Fla.) at Bellevue (Neb.)
Cornerstone (Mich.) at Midland (Neb.)
People are also reading…
Columbia International (S.C.) at Eastern Oregon
Life (Ga.) at Xavier (La.)
Saint Xavier (Ill.) at Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
SAGU (Texas) at Central Methodist (Mo.)
Texas Wesleyan at Columbia (Mo.)
Ave Maria (Fla.) at Concordia (Neb.)
Madonna (Mich.) at Indiana Wesleyan
Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) at Ottawa (Ariz.)
Bushnell (Ore.) at Montana Tech
IU Kokomo (Ind.) at Northwestern (Iowa)
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at Ottawa (Kan.)
Dakota State (S.D.) at Grand View (Iowa)
Bethel (Ind.) at Dordt (Iowa)
Westmont (Calif.) at Oregon Tech