Midland volleyball secures at-large bid, hosts Cornerstone Saturday

FRE_050421_Midland VB_p3.jpg

The Midland volleyball team celebrates a point during the NAIA National Championship game May 1 in Sioux City, Iowa. The Warriors' runner-up finish will be celebrated during a volleyball community and media day on Monday, Aug. 16, at Fremont Golf Club. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The Midland volleyball program learned its postseason fate Monday morning, securing an at-large bid into the NAIA volleyball national tournament. 

The Warriors (23-5) will host Cornerstone (24-14) in the opening round with the winner earning a spot in Sioux City.

First serve is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Wilkert Event Center. 

Over half of the Great Plains Athletic Conference earned a spot in the postseason with seven teams qualifying. 

Opening Round Match-Ups

McPherson (Kan.) at Jamestown (N.D.)

IU South Bend (Ind.) at Viterbo (Wis.)

Blue Mountain (Miss.) at Missouri Baptist

Midway (Ky.) at Park (Mo.)

Florida College at Providence (Mont.)

Florida National at College of St. Mary (Neb.)

Bryan (Tenn.) at Marian (Ind.)

Park Gilbert (Ariz.) at Corban (Ore.)

Edward Waters (Fla.) at Bellevue (Neb.)

Cornerstone (Mich.) at Midland (Neb.)

People are also reading…

Columbia International (S.C.) at Eastern Oregon

Life (Ga.) at Xavier (La.)

Saint Xavier (Ill.) at Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)

SAGU (Texas) at Central Methodist (Mo.)

Texas Wesleyan at Columbia (Mo.)

Ave Maria (Fla.) at Concordia (Neb.)

Madonna (Mich.) at Indiana Wesleyan

Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) at Ottawa (Ariz.)

Bushnell (Ore.) at Montana Tech

IU Kokomo (Ind.) at Northwestern (Iowa)

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at Ottawa (Kan.)

Dakota State (S.D.) at Grand View (Iowa)

Bethel (Ind.) at Dordt (Iowa)

Westmont (Calif.) at Oregon Tech

