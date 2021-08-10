 Skip to main content
Midland volleyball splits first place votes with Jamestown in GPAC preseason poll
Midland volleyball splits first place votes with Jamestown in GPAC preseason poll

FRE_043121_Midland VB_p1.jpg

Midland’s Hope Leimbach sets the ball for her team during Midland University vs the University of Jamestown volleyball action in the NAIA Women’s Volleyball semifinals, Friday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 30, 2021.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

Midland volleyball was picked second in the preseason GPAC volleyball coaches poll despite splitting first place votes with Jamestown.

Both squads earned six first place votes with the Warriors totaling 111 points behind the Jimmies' 115 points.

Jamestown won both the GPAC regular season and tournament championship. 

Midland is coming off a 16-10 season with a NAIA runner-up finish.

Dordt was picked third with 100 points, while Concordia came in fourth with 89 points.

The first NAIA national rankings will be released on Wednesday, Aug. 11. 

The Warriors volleyball program will be hosting a community and media day on Monday, Aug. 16, at the Fremont Golf Club with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. 

Midland hits the courts for the first time this fall on Aug. 20 in Miami Gardens, Florida for the St. Thomas Tournament.

2021 GPAC Preseason Volleyball Coaches' Poll

Place – Team – Pts (1st Place Votes)

1. Jamestown - 115 (6)

2. Midland - 111 (6)

3. Dordt - 100

4. Concordia - 89

5. Northwestern - 87

6. College of Saint Mary - 62

7. Dakota Wesleyan - 60

8. Hastings - 55

9. Morningside - 48

10. Briar Cliff - 29

11. Doane – 25

12. Mount Marty – 11

