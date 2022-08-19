Midland volleyball splits opening day action against top 15 foes

Midland volleyball opened its season with a pair of games against top 15 opponents at the Big Sky Challenge Thursday.

The No. 5 Warriors ended up splitting the day with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-18) sweep of No. 10 University of Providence then dropping the nightcap in straight sets to No. 12 Eastern Oregon (25-23, 25-23, 25-17).

“When we put together our schedule we knew we were going to be tested right off the bat,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. “Going one and one on the first day of the season, against two teams that should find their way back to Sioux City, is a good start.”

Midland 3, Providence 0: The Warriors led wire to wire in the first thanks in part to a 6-2 start. They kept their opponents at arm’s length the rest of the way and grew their lead to as many as five points at 12-7. A late rally by the Argos pulled them within two at 21-19 but they never could get closer. Midland closed them out to take the opener, 25-23.

In the second, the Argos jumped out in front 12-6 before the Warriors rallied with five straight and then continued their run to 7-0 following a timeout. The teams would knot up the score three times over the next few serves before a 3-0 run by Midland forced a final timeout by UP.

Abbey Ringler and Taliyah Flores paced the Warriors in the set with five kills each off the set from Hope Leimbach. Flores added an ace serve down the stretch for good measure.

In the closeout set, it was tight early on with neither team allowing the other to score more than two points in succession. A kill by Ringler and Flores bookended an ace serve by Brooke Fredrickson to put the Warriors up 8-5.

A 4-0 spurt with two kills from Carrie Beethe and an ace from Leimbach grew their lead to 14-8. For the set, Fredrickson led the way on the attack with four kills while Leimbach and Delanie Vallinch each had an ace serve.

For the match, Midland hit .130 as a team with 37 kills while limiting the opponents to a .080 percentage on the attack and 26 kills. Offensively, Flores paced the team with 11 kills while Fredrickson had 9 and Ringler had 8. Leimbach assisted on 29 of the team’s successful attacks.

Defensively, Vallinch led the way with 11 digs from her libero position. Leimbach and Flores added 8 digs. At the net, Lauren Williams led the way with three total blocks while Savanna Austin-Berger, Beethe, and Flores all had two each.

Back at the service line, the Warriors had seven aces. Three from Flores, and one each from Leimbach, Fredrickson, Vallinch, and Addisyn Mosier.

Eastern Oregon 3, Midland 0

It was another highly ranked match in the finale of day one as Midland took on Eastern Oregon. The Mountaineers, who lost their opening match of the day in four sets to No. 9 Viterbo, swept the Warriors.

The score went back and forth in the first with both teams firing on all cylinders. There were 6 ties in the first 12 points before a quick run by EOU put them up 9-6. They maintained that lead until Midland battled back even at 15-15. After three consecutive ties, the Warrior went up 20-18 which prompted a timeout.

After the quick huddle, the Mountaineers rallied to score five of the following eight points to take the set, 25-23. EOU was efficient on the attack, connecting on 17 kills while only committing 4 errors to hit .371. Midland was right there with them, hitting .286 with 16 kills and 6 errors.

Midland jumped out early in the second, building an 8-2 lead before a comeback by EOU tied the set at 11-11. Once again, the teams traded points before a 6-0 run, aided by three attack errors, put the Mountaineers up 19-15.

The Warriors rallied late with three straight points to pull within one, 24-23. EOU called their final timeout after that run and came out with a set attack that yielded their set clinching point, 25-23.

In the third, and what proved to be the final set of the match, Eastern Oregon took a 7-3 lead through the first ten points and never looked back. Try and they might, Midland couldn’t overcome the deficit as they fell 25-17 to end their day.

Taliyah Flores led all Warriors with nine kills in the match. The next highest was Brooke Fredrickson with six and Cortlyn Schaefer with five. Hope Leimbach coordinated the attack and finished with 24 assists. As a team, Midland hit .083 on the attack.

In defense, Delanie Vallinch had a game-high 13 digs while Fredrickson was one behind her with an even dozen. Leimbach and Flores finished with five digs each.