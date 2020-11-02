Midland volleyball suffers five-set loss at Northwestern

Midland volleyball looked poised for an upset after taking a 2-0 set lead over Northwestern Saturday night. The Raiders proved why they are one of the top programs in the GPAC by rallying to pull off the reverse sweep of the Warriors by scores of 25-23, 25-19, 18-25, 25-27, 10-15.

Midland falls to 7-7 overall and 6-6 in the GPAC while Northwestern improves to 13-2 on the year and 11-2 in the league.

The Warriors hit .222 for the match compared to .271 for the Red Raiders. Serving was up and down for Midland throughout the match as the team committed 17 errors compared to six aces. Digs were nearly even with Northwestern claiming a slight 64-63 advantage. Both teams were stout at the net with a combined 23 blocks for the match.

The Warriors had four players reach double-digit kills as Taliyah Flores paced the group with 20. Maggie Hiatt contributed 19 kills to go along with three blocks. Lauryn Samuelson and Sydney Morehouse each collected 11 kills and combined for nine blocks. Hope Leimbach racked up 59 assists and seven digs. Jaisa Russell recorded a season-high 27 digs.

"It was disappointing to lose because I loved the effort the girls played with," said coach Paul Giesselmann. "Northwestern is a great team, well-coached, and it is typical that it was a five-set match."