Midland volleyball sweeps weekly GPAC awards

The Midland team swept all three of the GPAC weekly awards with Taliyah Flores, Hope Leimbach, and Jaisa Russell each being highlighted.

Flores, a junior, from Papillion, Nebraska, was named the Attack-of-the-Week following a career-high 23 kills in Midland's five-set win over Hastings this week. She also added 20 digs as the Warriors wrapped up the regular season.

Leimbach, a sophomore from Lincoln, Nebraska, was named the Setter-of-the-Week. In Midland’s win over Hastings to round out the regular season, she had a career-high 67 assists as the Warriors battled back to win in five sets. She added 10 digs and 5 kills as well. This season she is averaging 12.01 assists per set.

Russell, a senior from Gretna, Nebraska, picked up the Defender-of-the-Week honor. She tied a career-high with 27 digs in the win over Hastings in five sets. She leads the team with 4.2 digs per set, which ranks 9th in the GPAC.

The Lady Warriors volleyball players weren't the only Midland athletes singled out by the GPAC as Lexis Haase, a junior guard from West Point, Nebraska, earned the women's basketball player of the week award.

On Wednesday, she scored 23 points and added 12 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 assists in Midland's four-point win over Hastings. On Saturday, she followed up with 22 points as the Warriors won at Northwestern. This season she is averaging just under 17 points per contest along with 7 rebounds, and 2 steals.

