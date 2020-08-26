 Skip to main content
Midland volleyball tabbed 4th in GPAC preseason polll
Midland volleyball tabbed 4th in GPAC preseason polll

  • Updated
Midland Warrior

Midland volleyball was picked fourth in the GPAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Wednesday

The Lady Warriors received 92 points and one first place vote. Midland is coming off a 19-10 season - 10-6 in conference play - and ended the year receiving votes nationally for the Top 25.

Last year’s league champion Northwestern was the top vote getter, securing 117 points and nine first place votes to top the poll.

Jamestown, who won the GPAC postseason tournament last season, checks in at No. 2 in the poll with 102 points and two first place finishes followed by Concordia in third with 97 points.

The 2020 GPAC volleyball season will consist of 16 conference matches with 12 teams competing for the conference crown. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team in the preseason poll.

2020 GPAC Preseason Volleyball Coaches' Poll:

Place – Team – Pts (1st Place Votes)

1. Northwestern - 117 (9)

2. Jamestown - 102 (2)

3. Concordia - 97

4. Midland - 92 (1)

5. Dordt - 85

6. College of Saint Mary - 70

7. Morningside - 55

8. Hastings - 48

9. Doane - 41

10. Dakota Wesleyan - 36

11. Briar Cliff – 32

12. Mount Marty – 17

