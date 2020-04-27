Midland volleyball unveils challenging 2020 slate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Midland volleyball program will have one of the more difficult schedules in the nation next season with the 2020 slate featuring 12 matches against teams that were ranked during the 2019 season, including two teams that spent time as the top-ranked team.

“We are really excited about our 2020 schedule,” said head coach Paul Giesselmann in a press release. “As a program we will have several opportunities both in non-conference and in conference play to measure ourselves against some of the best NAIA teams in the country. When I put the schedule together I always do it with two things in mind… I want our players to be challenged and have a schedule that gives them an opportunity to be great at the end of the year. The second thing I look at is providing our fans with great entertainment opportunities.”

The Warriors will open the season in Fullerton, California at the Hope International Tournament. They’ll face Embry-Riddle University (Ariz.), Northwest University (Wash.), Vanguard University (Calif.), and Corban (Ore.) on August 21-22. Embry-Riddle and Corban both reached the NAIA National Championship last year and finished the season ranked No. 22 and No. 15 respectively.