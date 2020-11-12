Midland volleyball wins final road game of 2020

Mount Marty’s lead would stand through the middle part of the set, but momentum was shifting to the Midland side of the net. It would be Simon again as another service ace tied the score at 18-18. A kill from Flores saw Midland’s first lead of the set at 22-21.

Leimbach recorded well-timed kill to give her team set point before a kill from freshman Lauryn Samuelson clinched the set at 25-23.

The third set saw an early 2-2 tie before a four-point Midland run brought the score to 6-2. The Lancers pressed for points, but a Morehouse kill snapped the streak with the lead at 10-7.

The score would become tight down the stretch as there were four ties before a Samuelson kill had Midland up 20-19. The Warriors buckled down, scoring four of the final five points, and took the final set by a score of 25-21.

“At times we were not very good offensively tonight as we made too many errors,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “Our defense and serve receive were solid all night and we were able to put a lot of pressure on them with our service.”

Midland (8-8, 7-7 GPAC) will wrap up the regular-season with a match against Hastings College on November 20. First serve is slated for 7:00 p.m. inside Wikert Event Center.

