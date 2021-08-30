Midland wilts against Sterling

“Third down conversion was huge,” Jamrog said. “They usually kept drives alive and we were off the field on third down.”

The Warriors offensive stagnation wouldn’t come until after the end of the first quarter.

In the meanwhile, Midland put up 15-unanswered points with a 19-yard touchdown run by transfer running back Levi Markey and a 16-yard pitch and catch from Walker to Jordelle Lacy.

The Warriors converted on a two-point try after Markey’s touchdown with senior defensive lineman Chase Lipsy bouldering in for two-points.

Sterling responded with back-to-back touchdown drives within the first four minutes of the second quarter, drawing within one, 22-21, a score which stood until halftime.

Sterling produced its first lead of the game on its opening drive of the second half, going 66 yards on 10 plays, ending in a 10 yard touchdown pass from Ethan Richardson to Carl Schofield.

Richardson ended the day 23 of 36 for 303 yards and three touchdowns.

Midland regained the lead at 29-28 as Markey bounced out a run on first and goal from the one for his second score of the day.