Midland wilts against Sterling

For a second-straight season, Midland lost its season-opener, wilting under the late August heat in a 38-35 defeat to Sterling Saturday at Heedum Field.
“It’s frustrating, a tough loss,” said Midland coach Jeff Jamrog. “I thought we were ready to play today, unfortunately it didn’t look like it.”
The Warriors led 22-7 within the first 11 minutes, 28 seconds of the season. Midland went nearly another two quarters before finding the end zone again.
“When you get people up fifteen points, you have to put people away,” Jamrog said. “When we were up 22-7, I think our guys thought the game was over and they fought back, give Sterling credit.”
Midland produced a highlight reel play on the opening kickoff, forcing and recovering a fumble on the five-yard line.
Three plays and one minute and four seconds into the season, the Warriors were on the board thanks to a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback River Walker.
Sterling’s first drive set the theme for the rest of the afternoon with the visiting Warriors converting on a 3rd and 11 with a 41-yard reception and on 3rd and 15 with a 21-yard catch, to set up a 19-yard touchdown reception to tie the game at 7-7 at the 9:04 mark of the opening quarter.
Sterling converted 9 of 16 third down attempts while Midland was just 6 of 17.
“Third down conversion was huge,” Jamrog said. “They usually kept drives alive and we were off the field on third down.”
The Warriors offensive stagnation wouldn’t come until after the end of the first quarter.
In the meanwhile, Midland put up 15-unanswered points with a 19-yard touchdown run by transfer running back Levi Markey and a 16-yard pitch and catch from Walker to Jordelle Lacy.
The Warriors converted on a two-point try after Markey’s touchdown with senior defensive lineman Chase Lipsy bouldering in for two-points.
Sterling responded with back-to-back touchdown drives within the first four minutes of the second quarter, drawing within one, 22-21, a score which stood until halftime.
Sterling produced its first lead of the game on its opening drive of the second half, going 66 yards on 10 plays, ending in a 10 yard touchdown pass from Ethan Richardson to Carl Schofield.
Richardson ended the day 23 of 36 for 303 yards and three touchdowns.
Midland regained the lead at 29-28 as Markey bounced out a run on first and goal from the one for his second score of the day.
The touchdown was set up by a one-yard run by Walker on fourth and one to keep the drive alive. Walker had to be helped off the field after picking up the first down and did not return.
He finished the day 13 of 24 for 105 yards while also rushing 13 yards and a score.
Midland back-up EJ Stewart came on in relief, throwing a 68-yard touchdown in response to Sterling retaking the lead with 28 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We will see what the injury status is, but it was good to see EJ come in on that play and make a nice play,” Jamrog said.
Stewart’s touchdown pass was the final points of the day for the Warriors.
Sterling picked up two more first downs on third down on their final possession. The visiting Warriors got down to the MIdland 10 before the orange-and-blue clad Warriors made a defensive stand, forcing Sterling to settle for a field goal to go up 38-35.
Midland went three and out on their final possession, finishing the day with 16 first downs to Sterling’s 26.
Sterling outgained Midland 456 to 303.
“We better learn from it because we have Dordt next week and it’s not going to get any easier,” Jamrog said.
Midland will travel to the No. 14 Defenders Saturday, Sept. 4.
Dordt won last season’s meeting 22-14 in Fremont.
Conference Scoreboard
(RV) Valley City State University 24, University of Jamestown 7
Waldorf University 30, Briar Cliff 3
(2) Northwestern College 66, Presentation College 9
Dakota State University 6, Dakota Wesleyan University 0
Week Two Schedule
Midland University at (14) Dordt University
Dakota Wesleyan University at Mount Marty University
Hastings College at (2) Northwestern College
Doane University at Briar Cliff University
Concordia University at (3) Morningside University
GPAC Players of the Week
Offense – Blake Fryar, Quarterback (Northwestern College)
Defense – Jaden Snyder, Defensive Back (Northwestern College)
Special Teams – Kole Telford, Returner (Northwestern College)