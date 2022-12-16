Midland wins first dual 31-16 over Hastings

The Midland men's wrestling team earned a win in its final dual of 2022 Thursday night.

The Warriors earned victories in six weight classes to take down Hastings 31-16 on the Broncos' mats - Midland's first dual win of the year. .

After a double default at 125 pounds, the Broncos earned back-to-back wins by forfeits at 133 and 141 pounds. At 149, Steven Aranda picked up the first points of the night for the Warriors with a 12-4 major decision over Andy Rojas. Ray Aranda followed that up with a win at 157 pounds. He won an 8-3 decision over Jake Patterson.

Hastings would take an 11-0 major decision at 165 as Cole Maschmann bested Kody Hahn. That proved to be the final win for the home team as Midland took the final four bouts.

Colton Horne pinned Keenan Griffin in 2:49 at 174. Connor Rinn was left without a sparring mate at 197, winning by forfeit. Kolton Kammeyer was also without an opponent at 197.

In the final bout of the night at heavyweight, Matthew Johnston put the finishing touches on the Warriors’ victory with a win over Matheson Rodriguez. Just before the end of the second round, he earned the pin at 4:45.

Midland will be idle now until 2023 when the Warriors open up the second semester with a dual against Benedictine. Midland will host the Ravens on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, for a 7 p.m. dual inside the Wikert Event Center in Fremont.