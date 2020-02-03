MITCHELL, S.D. – Midland University had a strong showing at the Dakota Wesleyan Indoor Track and Field Open Saturday.
The Warriors won five events and ended with 19 finishes in the top five.
“It was really good to be able to preview the facility where the GPAC Championships will be in a couple of weeks,” commented head coach Daniel Gerber. “We had not previously been to a meet there, but it seemed like the athletes enjoyed the facility. We had a lot of very good performances and high placing finishers. We will be looking to repeat that when we come back.”
On the women’s side, Vivian Sanchez won the 800-meter race with a time of 2:33.29. Kylee Edmonds was third in the pole vault, clearing 10-06, while Avery Blahauvietz was third in the weight throw (50-0 1/2) and fourth in the shot put (38-08 1/4).
Cienna Womack finished third in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.36 and was fifth in the triple jump with a best of 33-11.
Dylan Kucera and Seth Sabata had solid days for the men.
Kucera won the shot put with a best of 55-04 1/2 and was third in the weight throw with a toss of 56-09 1/2. Sabata was the runner-up in both events with a toss of 56-11 3/4 in the weight throw and a mark of 52-0 in the shot put.
Continuing in the field events, Tyler Forbes picked up the win in the pole vault. He was able to best the field of nine by clearing 14-11 1/4.
Adrien Patigny found success in the field and on the track. He was third in the long jump with a leap of 21-05 and was fourth in the 60-meter sprint with a time of 7.10.
Joining him with success on the track was Lucas Weyrich, who placed second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.42.
Midland won a pair of distance races as Daniel Olson won the 1000-meters with a time of 2:40.01 and CJ Martinez won the 3000-meter race with a time of 9:21.20. Alex France was third in the 3000 with a time of 9:45.15 while Jose Gonzales was third in the mile with a time of 4:43.01.
The Warriors also joined forces in the 1600-meter relay as Jonathan Quintanilla, Weyrich, Patigny, and Ross McMahon earned a third-place finish with a time of 3:33.50
Midland will head back to South Dakota Friday-Saturday as they travel to Vermillion for the Dakota Realty Alumni Track & Field Meet hosted by South Dakota State University.