Midland wins home opener over York

The Midland men's basketball needed overtime to dispatch York Friday in the Warriors home opener, securing a 92-87 win over the Panthers.

A back-and-forth opening half saw five different lead changes with both sides reaching a six-point lead over the course for the first 20 minutes.

With the half coming to a close, Dominic Humm earned a trip to the line with 1.6 seconds on the clock. After converting on both free throw shots, he stole the inbound pass and hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the Warriors to the locker room with a 44-38 lead.

After the break, the Panther whittled the lead down and took a one-point lead at the 11:10 mark, 54-53. The margin would stay within a possession nearly the entire rest of the way.

In the final minute of regulation, Midland was able to extend their lead to five with a pair of free throws by Jake Orr.

York got a layup on their next possession and then with 14 seconds on the clock, Erik Talton connected on a three-pointer to tie the game at 76-76.

In the extra period, the game teetered toward both teams. Midland worked their way to a five-point lead only to see York pull even at 85-85 with 1:28 on the clock.

The Warriors made five-of-six free throws down the stretch to put them up 92-85, while the Panthers could only muster a last-second basket as time expired.

The trio of Ryan Larsen, Orr, and Humm paced the offense with a combined 62 points. Larsen finished with 19, 16 of which came in the first half. Humm had 21 and Orr had a game-high 22 points.

On the glass, Jack Cooper pulled down nine rebounds to lead the way. Humm added four steals to go with four assists, both team-highs.

Midland (2-1) will have a short turnaround with another home game coming up after the weekend. The Warriors will host (RV) Langston (1-0) on Monday night at 7 p.m.