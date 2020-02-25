Midland wins one; drops three 1-run games

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Early season struggles continued for Midland University’s baseball team over the weekend as the Warriors managed just one win in a four-game series with the Our Lady of the Lakes University Saints.

The Warriors won game two of the series, 8-2, but dropped the other three games by a total of four runs. In the three losses, the Warriors totaled just four runs compared to an eight-run showing in their lone win.

In the opener, Tyler Seebaum went five innings on the mound and ended with one earned run and allowed four hits in a 1-0 loss. Devyn Cary pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Gabe Settles led Midland at the plate, going 1-for-2 with a double.

The Warriors scored three runs in the first and fifth innings in the 8-2 win in Game 2.

Darius Johnson went 3-for-5 from the plate with one double, three runs scored and a stolen base. Matt Abdelnour went 2-for-4 with a double, one run, three RBIs and walked once.

James Scurto pitched a complete game on the mound going nine innings allowing two earned runs with 11 strikeouts and one walk.