Midland wins one; drops three 1-run games

Midland Warrior

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Early season struggles continued for Midland University’s baseball team over the weekend as the Warriors managed just one win in a four-game series with the Our Lady of the Lakes University Saints.

The Warriors won game two of the series, 8-2, but dropped the other three games by a total of four runs. In the three losses, the Warriors totaled just four runs compared to an eight-run showing in their lone win.

In the opener, Tyler Seebaum went five innings on the mound and ended with one earned run and allowed four hits in a 1-0 loss. Devyn Cary pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Gabe Settles led Midland at the plate, going 1-for-2 with a double.

The Warriors scored three runs in the first and fifth innings in the 8-2 win in Game 2.

Darius Johnson went 3-for-5 from the plate with one double, three runs scored and a stolen base. Matt Abdelnour went 2-for-4 with a double, one run, three RBIs and walked once.

James Scurto pitched a complete game on the mound going nine innings allowing two earned runs with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Johnson was hot again from the plate in Game 3’s 4-2 loss going 3-for-4 from the plate with one double and one run scored. Abdelnour and Settles picked up one RBI apiece.

Cameron Harrington went 1.2 innings in relief with one strikeout.

Our Lady of the Lake University won Game 4 3-2.

Brendon Jones allowed no hits and no runs through three innings of relief on the mound.

Chase Reynolds was 2-for-4 from the plate with a stolen base while Johnson was 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

Midland now sits at 2-9 overall with their GPAC and home opener scheduled for this weekend. The Warriors will host Dordt University for a home doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 28, starting at 4 p.m.

