Midland wins Top 10 GPAC clash with Concordia

In a battle of two teams that reached the NAIA Championship Quarterfinals a year ago, No. 3 Midland University earned a sweep over No. 6 Concordia University on Wednesday night.
The Warriors won 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 on the road inside Friedrich Arena to improve to 14-0 and 3-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). The Bulldogs fall to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in conference play.
“I’m really, really proud of what our kids did tonight. This is a tough place to play, as most GPAC places are,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “I really wanted us to set the tone for the very first point. We were able to set the tone with a win on a long rally to start.”
Midland won the first point and established the nature of the match in the first set. They hit an impressive .438 with 15 kills and just 1 error while holding the Bulldogs to a .206 mark with 6 errors and 13 kills.
The teams traded points in the first, playing to a tie after the first 18 points. Midland responded with a 7-1 run to take control of the set. Abbey Ringler, who was playing in front of her hometown crowd in Seward, had four clutch kills in the set and played well in front of family and friends.
“As a coach, I was a little concerned. I was wondering how is Abbey going to play here,” Giesselmann said. “Is she going to be too nervous? Overhyped? It was another night for Abbey. It was good to see her play well back in her hometown.”
With a set advantage, the Warriors didn’t let up in the second. After trading the first 18 points once more, they went on a 7-0 run with Maggie Sempeck at the service line. The serving and defensive specialist held serve for Midland as they built a 16-9 lead, forcing the Bulldogs to utilize a timeout during the rally.
Midland rode that surge to a 25-18 win and set up the potential conference road sweep, a task that is hard to come by in the GPAC.
The third set was a dog fight between the top ten teams. The Warriors jumped out to a 6-3 lead early only to see the Bulldogs rally back to tie the set at 11-11. After three more ties, the last coming at 15-15, Midland edged in front with a 7-1 swing and kept Concordia at bay, winning 25-23.
Offensively, the Warriors ran a balanced attack with five players getting set 12 or more times. Taliyah Flores and Ringler led the way in conversions, with 13 kills each. Ringler hit an even .500 for the match while Flores had an attack percentage of .355.
Coordinating the attack was Hope Leimbach. She had a match-high 38 set assists as the team hit .324.
Defensively, Midland had one of their better nights scoring off the block. In total, they had 10 total blocks of the Bulldogs’ attack. Five of those were solo stops, with Ringler and Cortlyn Schaefer accounting for two each.
Midland (14-0, 3-0 GPAC) will get a little bit of time to rest and refocus before their next match. The Warriors will be back in action next Wednesday when they host Hastings (10-4, 1-1 GPAC). First serve between the Warriors and Broncos is set for 7:30 p.m. inside the Wikert Event Center in Fremont.