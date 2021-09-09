Midland wins Top 10 GPAC clash with Concordia

In a battle of two teams that reached the NAIA Championship Quarterfinals a year ago, No. 3 Midland University earned a sweep over No. 6 Concordia University on Wednesday night.

The Warriors won 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 on the road inside Friedrich Arena to improve to 14-0 and 3-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). The Bulldogs fall to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

“I’m really, really proud of what our kids did tonight. This is a tough place to play, as most GPAC places are,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “I really wanted us to set the tone for the very first point. We were able to set the tone with a win on a long rally to start.”

Midland won the first point and established the nature of the match in the first set. They hit an impressive .438 with 15 kills and just 1 error while holding the Bulldogs to a .206 mark with 6 errors and 13 kills.

The teams traded points in the first, playing to a tie after the first 18 points. Midland responded with a 7-1 run to take control of the set. Abbey Ringler, who was playing in front of her hometown crowd in Seward, had four clutch kills in the set and played well in front of family and friends.