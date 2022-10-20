Midland women blank Doane, 4-0

The Midland women's soccer team posted a shutout Wednesday night against Daone, blanking the Tigers 4-0 with four different goal scorers.

In the 13th minute, Arianna Flores took a free kick from the top of the box that hit the crossbar. Brittany Llanes attacked the ball on the rebound to score the first goal of the match, a lead that would hold until halftime.

Aminata Lewis gave Sydney Herren a one-on-one opportunity against a Doane defender in the 62nd minute. She worked the ball to the top of the penalty area, around the defender, and passed the keeper's fingertips for the Warriors’ second score.

Bailey Locano broke her tie with fellow fifth-year senior Brittany Llanes for the team lead in goals in the 71st minute, extending the lead to 3-0.

Dana Gomez tacked on the final goal in the 75th to give the Warriors a wire-to-wire win over the Tigers.

The Warriors maintain their hold on fifth place in the GPAC with three games left in the season, improving to 7-4-4 and 5-2-2 in the conference.

Doane falls to a season record of 6-7-2 and a 3-5-1 mark in the GPAC.

Midland will host Dakota Wesleyan (3-9-1, 1-8 GPAC) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Heedum Field.