Midland women drop first two games

The Midland women's basketball team dropped both of its first two games at the Chick-fil-A Classic over the weekend, losing 87-61 to Bellevue Friday and 63-51 to Dickerson State Saturday.

Midland fell behind in the first quarter of the season opener Friday, trailing 24-18 after 10 minutes of action.

Midland briefly overtook the Bruins on a Sam Shepard hit a three-pointer, giving the Warriors a 31-30 lead with three minutes, 22 seconds left in the half.

The lead would be the final of the night for the Warriors as the Bruins took a 37-31 lead into the locker room, ending on a 6-0 run.

After the intermission, the Warriors’ shooting slowed down. The Bruins took that to their advantage as they extended their lead into double digits. Bellevue outscored the Warriors 21-19 in the quarter and then finished off the 87-61 victory on their home court with a 29-11 advantage in the final quarter.

Erin Prusa led Midland with 23 points on the night. She was joined by Rubie Klausen in double figures with 11 points. Sam Shepard had a team-high nine rebounds while Sarah Shepard had three assists.

In Saturday's loss, Dickerson State answered Kennedy Darner's opening three with an 11-0 run to put Midland in a hole early. The Warriors got the deficit down to one before the quarter ended, 17-16.

In the second, Midland moved in front following a pair of free throws by Erin Prusa and then extended the lead with a foul shot by Sarah Shepard and a three-pointer from Lexi Kraft.

Leading 22-17, the Warriors' offense went cold with six straight misses from the field. On the other end of the court, the Blue Hawks battled their way back in front and took a 31-27 into halftime.

After the break, Dickinson State scored eight straight to make it a double-digit lead, 39-27, in the first couple of minutes. The lead hovered around ten points the rest of the game despite both teams having trouble scoring the ball.

Midland shot 9-for-33 in the second half, making just one of nine shots behind the arc. Dickinson State was marginally better, making 11 field goals with 4 from behind the three-point line.

For the game, the Warriors shot 17-for-63 (27%). They were out-rebounded by the Blue Hawks 48 to 34.

Prusa and Emma Shepard led the way for the Warriors with 12 points each. Kraft and Darner each had nine as the next two highest.

Midland has lost its last 11 games dating back to last season.

Midland (0-2) will be back in action next weekend at the Hastings Classic. The Warriors will take on Ottawa (1-0) at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov 4, in Hastings.