Midland women drop sixth-straight

Deficits at the start of each half put the Midland women in a hole they couldn't climb out of in a 63-55 loss to Mount Marty Thursday night.

"The difference in the game was the start of the first quarter and the start of the third," Midland coach Shawn Gilbert said. "We just dug ourselves a couple of holes there."

The Lancers took an early lead, starting the game on an 11-0 run. The Warriors answered with an 8-0 run, which kept the opening frame competitive as Mount Marty held a 19-17 led at the end of 10 minutes of action.

The Lancers extended their lead to six, 33-27, by the intermission. heading into halftime, 33-27.

After the intermission, the Lancers went on a 7-0 run, extending their lead to double-digits.

Erin Prusa was able to get the Warriors’ momentum back with a jumper, as the team followed with a 7-0 run to pull them back within reach.

Midland got as close as three points, 43-40, only to give up a 7-1 run to close the half and trail 50-41.

The Warriors continued to battle the Lancers in the fourth quarter.

Back-to-back three-pointers from Sam Shepard and Prusa pull them within seven points with 3:33 to go. Another triple from Shepard made it a six-point game, but Midland couldn’t get the defensive stops they needed or convert on the offensive end as Mounty closed out the 63-55 win.

Leading the Warriors in scoring on the night was Prusa with 16 points. She added four rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and a pair of steals to her stat line in 30 minutes of play.

Sam Shepard finished with 13 points while Emma Shepard added nine off the bench. Sara Shepard was the leading rebounder with seven, which matched her point total.

For the game, the Warriors shot 16-for-50 (32%) from the field which included a 6 of 25 effort from three.

"Offensively, we just didn't shoot the ball well and you've got to make shots to win basketball games," Gilbert said.

Midland (3-15, 1-11 GPAC) will travel up to Sioux Center, Iowa for a rematch with Dordt (18-1, 12-1 GPAC) this weekend. They will be looking for a better outcome after falling to the Defenders 84-63 earlier in the season. The conference clash is set to begin at 2 pm on Saturday, Jan. 21 inside DeWitt Gymnasium.