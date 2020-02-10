Midland women earn 3-3 tie against Beavers

The No. 9 Midland University women's hockey team hosted No. 2 Minot State University for a pair of games at Sidner Ice Arena.

The Warriors dropped Friday night's game 6-3 before earning a 3-3 tie on Saturday.

The Beavers scored twice in the first period on Saturday and held the Warriors in check through the rest of the period.

Midland broke through in the second to tie the game at 2-2.

MU struck first in the second when Kenzie Bertolas lit the lamp off assists from Mylie Ketterson and Maggie Marcotte at the 4:23 mark. Later, Mylie Ketterson scored a solo goal at 16:34 after another Beaver goal.

In the third, Marcotte scored her second goal of the weekend to tie the contest up at 3-3 at the 4:11 mark on a feed from Ally Conybear.

Defenses would prevail for the rest of the period, sending the game to overtime.

In the five minute extra session of three-on-three play the goalies stood their ground and both teams went scoreless.

McKenna Gehner allowed a pair of goals in 12:39 of action and stopped five other shots before giving way to Andrea Schreiber who went the final 52:21 allowing just one goal and saving 15 shots.