Midland women earn 3-3 tie against Beavers

The No. 9 Midland University women's hockey team hosted No. 2 Minot State University for a pair of games at Sidner Ice Arena.
The Warriors dropped Friday night's game 6-3 before earning a 3-3 tie on Saturday.
The Beavers scored twice in the first period on Saturday and held the Warriors in check through the rest of the period.
Midland broke through in the second to tie the game at 2-2.
MU struck first in the second when Kenzie Bertolas lit the lamp off assists from Mylie Ketterson and Maggie Marcotte at the 4:23 mark. Later, Mylie Ketterson scored a solo goal at 16:34 after another Beaver goal.
In the third, Marcotte scored her second goal of the weekend to tie the contest up at 3-3 at the 4:11 mark on a feed from Ally Conybear.
Defenses would prevail for the rest of the period, sending the game to overtime.
In the five minute extra session of three-on-three play the goalies stood their ground and both teams went scoreless.
McKenna Gehner allowed a pair of goals in 12:39 of action and stopped five other shots before giving way to Andrea Schreiber who went the final 52:21 allowing just one goal and saving 15 shots.
Prior to Saturday’s game the Warriors honored their 2020 senior class of Tieryn Arens, Mariah Gummer, Katherine Kihm, and Savannah Wright. They are the second class of skaters to play four years at Midland and have amassed 63 wins during their time on campus.
Midland (15-13-1) will get a weekend off before concluding its regular season with a home-and-home series with Nebraska on Feb. 21 and 22. The Huskers will host the Warriors on Friday evening at 5 p.m. in Lincoln at the Breslow Ice Center. Saturday’s game will be played in Fremont at 4 p.m.