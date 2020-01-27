ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Midland University women’s hockey team upset No. 2 Lindenwood University-Belleville on Sunday at the FSI Shark Tank.
The Warriors defeated the Lynx 2-1 in overtime. Lindenwood won opener 5-0 on Saturday night.
Sunday’s game was a defensive battle. Midland’s Kamryn Hayhurst broke open the scoring with a goal at the 10:17 mark of the third period off a pass from Mylie Ketterson.
Midland battled through a pair of penalty kills over the final 10 minutes and looked to be on verge of a shutout win until Lindenwood found the back of the net. Just after killing a two-minute roughing penalty, the Warriors let their guard down for a brief second as Lindenwood evened the score with 2:02 left in the final period.
The game into overtime where both teams skated 3-on-3 over a five minute sudden victory period.
“We made the call to go with three forwards, with Tieryn (Arens) being a hybrid that has played some defense in the past,” said head coach Jason White said about their strategy. “Mylie (Ketterson) and Jelly (Hjelden) connected on an overtime goal against McKendree so they both have had success in the past.”
After a Lindenwood shot that was blocked away by NcJebba Gehner, Arens and Madison Hjelden battled in the corner for possession. The puck squirted out to the blue line where Ketterson took it and raced on an angle to the goal, deking the defender in the neutral zone and forcing her to take a penalty.
Ketterson was awarded a penalty shot at the :54 mark after the interference call. She moved in on the goalie’s stick side and then went high on the glove side for the winner.
The win is Midland’s first over Lindenwood and also is the highest-ranked opponent they have defeated as well.
Lindenwood held a 37 to 17 shot advantage. Gehner picked up the overtime win with 36 saves in 60:54 of play.
Lindenwood took advantage of their opportunities in the opener as they took a 1-0 lead in the first on a power play. They would add two more goals in the second and two more in the third. They outshot the Warriors 24 to 20. Midland had their own chances in the game but failed to convert on seven power-play chances. McKenna Gehner suffered the loss, picking up 19 saves in 60 minutes of action.
Midland (12-12) will play three games next weekend. They’ll face Colorado State on Friday, Jan. 31 before playing a two-game series with Denver on Feb. 1-2.