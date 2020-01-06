Midland University shrugged off the effects of a disappointing home loss to Jamestown on Thursday by dominating Briar Cliff 72-43 on Saturday at the Wikert Event Center.
The Warriors broke to an 18-7 lead in the first quarter and increased the advantage to 34-16 at halftime. The win improves MU to 6-11 on the season, including 2-7 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Chargers fall to 4-13 overall and 1-8 in the league.
“I was pleased today with the way we responded today after the loss on Thursday,” MU coach Shawn Gilbert said. “I challenged our kids yesterday in practice to play with more intensity on the defense end. I felt like they took it to heart and it was the difference in the game.”
The Chargers outshot the Warriors (36.6 percent to 35.1 percent), but Midland only committed 12 turnovers compared to 24 for BC. MU also outrebounded the Chargers 37-24.
Sophomores Lexis Haase and Sam Shepard came off the bench to lead Midland's attack. Haase scored a game-high 14 points and added three steals. Shepard contributed 11 points. Katy Gathje scored eight points and grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Lexi Kraft had seven assists.
“Our offense has been better as of late and we rebounded the basketball well,” Gilbert said. “We need our defense to respond in the same fashion.”
Amanda Hansen led that defensive effort with five steals.
The Chargers scored the first five points of the third quarter to cut MU's lead to 34-21, but Gathje drained two free throws to give MU a spark. Two free throws by Hansen helped MU to a 46-29 advantage entering the final period.
Midland outscored the Chargers 26-14 in the final 10 minutes.
Konnor Sudmann led Briar Cliff with 11 points. Alyssa Carley and Breanna Allen added six each.
Midland will play Doane at 6 Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center. The Warriors have won five straight against the Tigers.
Briar Cliff 7 9 13 14 -- 43
Midland 18 16 12 26 -- 72
BRIAR CLIFF (43) -- Konnor Sudmann 11, Alyssa Carley 6, Breanna Allen 6, Madelyn Deitchler 5, Payton Slaughter 3, Shannon Sokolowski 4, Jadyn Bussinger 3, Sarah Dreckman 3,Bricelyn Comstock 2.
MIDLAND (72) -- Lexi Kraft 5, Katy Gathje 8, Amanda Hansen 5, Maddie Meadows 3, Sam Shepard 11, Lexis Haase 14, Emma Shepard 6, Jada Simpson 6, Kara Jennings 5, Sierra Kile 2, Payton Wingert 2, Erin Prusa 2, Shelby Bretschneider 2, Casey Thompson 1.