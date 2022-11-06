Midland women even record with win over Panhandle State

The Midland women's basketball team picked up a second win on the road, defeating Panhandle State University to wrap up the Hastings Classic Saturday, 81-67.

Midland took an early advantage with a three-pointer by Kennedy Darner but the Aggies quickly responded with a layup. After trading baskets early in the quarter, the Warriors were able to pull away with multiple three-pointers to take the lead of 21-16 at the end of the first quarter.

The Aggies were determined to battle back, as the Warriors and Aggies were neck and neck as they tied the game 29-29 with 5:31 left to go in the half. Just as the Aggies started to take the lead, the Warriors fired back to tie up the game for the second time in the quarter, 37-37, with 1:44 left. Emma Shepard was able to help Midland pull away and take the lead heading into halftime, 46-39.

After the break, Darner started the third quarter for the Warriors with another three-pointer. Midland kept the points coming as they scored several baskets in a row. A layup by Prusa, gave the Warriors their first double-digit lead of the game, 51-41.

A solid fourth quarter by the Warriors saw them expand on their lead. The Aggies tried to make a comeback, but their shooting slowed as Midland pulled away for the 14-point win, 81 -67.

For the game, Midland shot 27-for-55 (49.1%) and held a 15-9 lead in second-chance points, despite being outrebounded 47 to 37.

Emma Shepard led the way offensively with 16 points, followed by Darner, Prusa, and Gabby Beauperthuy who all had 12 points each.

Midland (2-2) will be back in action on Monday with an exhibition at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on November 7.