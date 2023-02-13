The Midland women dropped their final home game of the year Saturday, 86-52, to Dakota Wesleyan.

A 6-0 run gave DWU a nine-point lead with just under three to go in the opening quarter. Midland would score the final five points of the quarter - a three-pointer and layup by Emma Shepard to make it 19-14 after one quarter.

Asia Bryant went on a personal 4-0 run to start the second, cutting the Tigers’ lead down to one. That would end up being the last time they were within a basket as DWU responded with an 11-0 run and outscored the Warriors 20-9 in the quarter to make it 39-23 heading into the half.

After the intermission, the Tigers continued to boost their lead up to 20 points early on. Looking to break the deficit, Erin Prusa scored a jumper to get the momentum started. Both teams went back and forth on baskets, matching each other's points. Dakota Wesleyan ended the third with a 12-2 run and led 66-37 after three.

Leading the team in scoring on the day were three seniors. Prusa had 10 points while Lexi Kraft finished with nine points and Sam Shepard scored eight points to go with a team-high nine rebounds.

For the game, Midland shot 20-for-58 (34.5%), while Dakota Wesleyan shot 34-for-68 (50%).

Midland (4-21, 2-17 GPAC) will travel to Hastings (9-17, 5-14 GPAC) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.