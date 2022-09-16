Midland women fall in GPAC opener

The Midland women's soccer team lost 2-1 to Jamestown (RV) in the Warriors opening game of GPAC play.

Midland falls to 2-3-1 overall and 0-1 in the GPAC.

The Jimmies came out with a fire on the offense having five corner kicks and four shots in the first quarter of the game. In the 35th minute, they found their payoff goal through Emersen Kimball's kick.

The Warriors started to find shots at the end of the half but were unable to find the back of the net leaving the orange and blue trailing, 1-0.

Midland's Sydney Herren made a move past a defender and chased down the ball for a cross into the goal area to Bailey Locano who booted the ball in for the tying goal early in the second half.

The offenses would settle for the rest of the half until the final five minutes when the Jimmies’ corner kick lingered around in front of the Warriors’ goal. An attempt to head the ball clear was unsuccessful as the ball went backward into the net for an own goal.

“We played how we’ve played a lot this year,” said coach Cody Bartlow. “Not being ourselves in the first half and then having to fight back in the second. The moment our team decides to be the first (that) physically challenges, the first to set the tempo, and the first to control the game, then we will be a very hard team to beat. The more we continue as we currently are, the more dogfights we will be in where one decision can determine a game”.

Locano netted her third goal of the season while Herren picked up the first assist of her 2022 campaign. Hannah Tillison garnered five saves to add to her total, playing 90 minutes in net.

Next up for Midland (2-3-1, 0-1-0 GPAC) will be a match against Presentation (4-0-1, 1-0-0 GPAC) as they travel back home. They will take to the pitch in Aberdeen, South Dakota at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. The Warriors are 8-0 all-time against the Saints.