Midland women fall to Bellevue (RV)

Midland lost its first NAIA contest Friday, falling 88-63 to Bellevue University (RV) in the Warriors first game of the Chick-fil-a Classic.

The Warriors trailed for the majority of the afternoon with the Bruins staking out a 10-8 lead with four minutes, 35 seconds left in the opening quarter, which they would not relinquish.

Bellevue led 23-17 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bruins' lead ballooned to as many as 11 in the second frame, but Midland managed to cut the deficit to one, 35-34, with a 10-0 run fueled by five points from Amber Wolever and four points from Peyton Wingert.

Bellevue answered with a 7-0 run, capped off by a 3-pointer from Delaney VanBlaricon to regain an eight-point advantage.

Midland went into the halftime break trailing 44-37.

Bellevue's lead hovered around the double-digit mark for the rest of the contest, reaching as high as 20 points late in the fourth frame.

Midland went without a field goal from the 8:14 mark in the fourth quarter - Erin Prusa made two free throws through during the stretch - until the final second when Lexi Kraft knocked in a 3-pointer to finalize the score.

The Warriors reached double-figures with Wingert pacing Midland with 15 points.

Prusa added 13 points while Sam Shepard chipped in 10.

As a unit, Midland was 25 of 64 from the field, connecting on 8 of 27 three-pointers. Bellevue shot 30 of 66 and was also perfect from the free throw line, knocking down all 16 attempts.

Midland (2-1) will be back in action on Saturday afternoon as they take on Dickinson State (0-6) at 1:00 p.m. in Bellevue. The Blue Hawks dropped their opener of the classic to the College of Saint Mary, 67-54, earlier on Friday.

