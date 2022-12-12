Midland women fall to Briar Cliff (RV)

Briar Cliff (RV) led wire-to-wire in a 91-59 loss for Midland Saturday.

The Chargers scored the first five points of the afternoon and never looked back.

By the end of the opening quarter, Briar Cliff led 24-10.

Sam Shepard started the momentum for the Warriors in the second frame with a jump shot. The teams traded points through the early stages of the second before things began to snowball in favor of the Chargers.

Briar Cliff was able to maintain their double-digit lead throughout the quarter with the Warriors trailing 30-46 at halftime.

After the intermission, the Warriors' shooting slowed as the Chargers kept theirs at a steady pace. The Warriors were only able to put 12 points on the board as the Chargers doubled up, scoring 28 points and held a 32-point lead of 74-42 into the final quarter to play.

For the game, Midland shot 20-for-48 (41.7%). The Chargers took advantage of second-chance baskets, outscoring the Warriors 13-6, and added 21 points off 22 turnovers.

Rubie Klausen led the way offensively with 10 points, followed by Sarah Shepard and Kennedy Darner with seven points each. Klausen also added a team-high four steals.

Midland (2-9, 0-7 GPAC) will be back in action on Wednesday night with a road game at the College of Saint Mary (3-8, 1-6 GPAC). Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Lied Fitness Center in Omaha, Nebraska.