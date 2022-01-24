Midland women fall to Dordt

The Midland women lost 77-50 to Dordt Saturday, dropping their record to 8-13 and 4-10 in GPAC play.

Dordt began the game with a 6-0 run, giving them the lead early on the scoreboard.

The Warriors went back and forth with the Defenders the rest of the half, pulling back within single digits by the end of the first half, 40-31.

Dordt's lead grew to as many as 18 in the third quarter but four unanswered points by Emma Shepard pulled Midland to within 14, 57-43.

Kennedy Darner began the fourth quarter with a three-pointer to pull Midland closer but the 11-point deficit would be the closest they’d get.

Dordt responded with another run, closing out the game by outscoring Midland 20-4.

Peyton Wingert led the way offensively for the Warriors with 14 points. Emma Shepard finished with eight while Lexi Kraft netted seven points. Erin Prusa led the way in rebounding with nine while Wingert was the next highest with six rebounds.

Midland (8-13, 4-10 GPAC) will come back home Wednesday to host (RV) Briar Cliff (12-8, 9-5 GPAC) in their second match-up this season. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0