Midland women fall to Kansas Wesleyan

The Midland women's soccer team dropped a 2-0 game against Kansas Wesleyan (RV) Saturday at Heedum Field.

Kansas Wesleyan came out of the gates firing on offense, but the Warriors defense was stout and consistently rejected the Coyotes' advances.

Kansas Wesleyan had 13 shots in just the first half, putting seven on goal, but none would find the back of the net. Warriors’ goalie Mackenzie Smith recorded seven saves and led the Warriors defense in clearing all three Coyotes’ corner kicks in the half.

Midland was accurate with their chances, four shots with three on target, but was also held off the scoresheet in the half.

In the second half, the Coyotes' offensive aggression paid off with a goal in the 62nd minute.

A Warriors' defensive mishandling of the ball set up Coyotes’ forward Kayla Deaver with possession and she powered the ball into the bottom right corner of the netting.

Deaver was not done, in the 85th minute, she earned a second-half brace with a her second goal of the night.

The Warriors were held off the scoreboard for just the second time this season, finishing with ten shots, six on target, and four corner kick opportunities.

Midland (2-3) will host Jamestown at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

