Midland women fall to Mount Marty

The Midland University’s women’s basketball fell to previously winless Mount Marty Wednesday, 74-67.

The Warriors and Lancers went back and forth with scoring runs in the opening half with Midland going into halftime facing a 38-31 deficit.

After the break, the Warriors worked their way back within a possession, trailing by one (42-41) with 6:52 left in the third quarter. Six lead changes occurred over the final minutes of the quarter as the teams went shot for shot.

With 6:56 remaining in the game, Mount Marty connected on a long-distance shot to jump ahead of Midland, 59-57. They would never relinquish that lead as they sealed their first win of the year with three makes from the free-throw line in the final minute.

Peyton Wingert finished the game with her first double-double of the season. She had team-highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Lexi Kraft added 11 points while dishing out 4 assists.

Midland (4-4, 2-2 GPAC) hosts No. 16 Dordt (6-3, 1-2 GPAC) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

