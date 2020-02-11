Midland women finish ninth at nationals

MARRIETA, Ga. – Midland University’s women’s wrestling team had a strong showing at the national level as they had four wrestlers place individually while guiding the team to a ninth-place finish at the 2020 Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association Nationals.

The finish was Midland's highest finish ever, besting the 10th-place result in 2014.

Esther Walker placed third at 101-pounds by going 3-1 tournament. She opened with a bye and then won a forfeited bout against a wrestler from Tiffin. In her first live-action of the event she was pinned in :50. From there, however, she would go on to win her next two bouts. First, she pinned Ira Navarro of Southwest Oregon CC and then pinned Madison Brown of Texas Wesleyan (Fall, 0:46) in the third-place match.

Ashley Gooman was fourth at 116 pounds, winning 3 of 2 matches. She opened with back to back wins, by pinning both Mikayla Vega of Gannon and Maddie Ruckdashel of Lakeland. She then lost by pin to Katlyn Pizzo of Campbellsville in 2:05. In her fourth bout, she pinned Aliyah Rollins of Missouri Baptist in :27 to earn a spot in the third-place match where she faced another wrestler from Campbellsville in Charlotte Fowler. She lost by tech fall, 13-2, to finish fourth.