Midland women finish ninth at nationals

MARRIETA, Ga. – Midland University’s women’s wrestling team had a strong showing at the national level as they had four wrestlers place individually while guiding the team to a ninth-place finish at the 2020 Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association Nationals.
The finish was Midland's highest finish ever, besting the 10th-place result in 2014.
Esther Walker placed third at 101-pounds by going 3-1 tournament. She opened with a bye and then won a forfeited bout against a wrestler from Tiffin. In her first live-action of the event she was pinned in :50. From there, however, she would go on to win her next two bouts. First, she pinned Ira Navarro of Southwest Oregon CC and then pinned Madison Brown of Texas Wesleyan (Fall, 0:46) in the third-place match.
You have free articles remaining.
Ashley Gooman was fourth at 116 pounds, winning 3 of 2 matches. She opened with back to back wins, by pinning both Mikayla Vega of Gannon and Maddie Ruckdashel of Lakeland. She then lost by pin to Katlyn Pizzo of Campbellsville in 2:05. In her fourth bout, she pinned Aliyah Rollins of Missouri Baptist in :27 to earn a spot in the third-place match where she faced another wrestler from Campbellsville in Charlotte Fowler. She lost by tech fall, 13-2, to finish fourth.
Wrestling at a lighter weight for the first time all season, Tanalei Louis placed fifth at 130 pounds. She opened with a first-round bye and then defeated Mikayla Dockweiler of Gannon, 8-6, and then lost to Alex English of Life, 4-0. Louis won her next two matches in the consolation bracket by beating Savannah Vold of Augsburg, 7-1, and Clarissa Archuleta of Texas Wesleyan, 8-0, to reach the semifinals. In the semifinal round, she narrowly lost 4-3 to Aysia Cortez of Life to drop her in the 5th place bout where she defeated Serena Cervantes of Schreiner, 9-4.
Leilani Camargo-Naone at 191 pounds was the final wrestler for Midland to place earning fifth after going 3-2. She opened with a bye but then lost by pin to Agatha Andrews of Jamestown in 2:50. In the consolation bracket, she picked up a win by forfeit and then pinned Kendall McGarity of Gannon in :46. In the consolation semifinals, she lost by pin to Gabrielle Hamilton of Life in :42, dropping her to the 5th place match where defeated Jessie Lee of Tiffin by tech fall, 11-0.
Walker, Gooman, Louis, and Camargo-Naone earned All-American honors. It was a very successful weekend for head coach Matt Atwood and the Lady Warriors wrestling team.
Midland next hosts University of St. Mary at 5 p.m. for a dual on Feb. 21. The annual Lady Warrior Open set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.