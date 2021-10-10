Midland women knock off Northwestern in double OT

The Midland women's soccer team pulled off a 1-0 win in double overtime over Northwestern Saturday.

It's the second-straight overtime win for the Warriors.

“This was the type of reaction I was hoping for after an emotional win versus Hastings,” said Warriors’ coach Cody Bartlow.

This time Brittany Llanes was the hero, with just two minutes left to play Llanes stepped up and placed a wonderfully struck 20-yard free-kick into the left corner of the goal to win the match.

Shots were abundant in this match, but neither side could get in the scoring column as there was a combined 34 shots, 14 on goal, before the winner in the second overtime period.

Midland’s 21 shots were tied for the second-most that the Warriors have attempted this season, of those shots, nine were on goal.

In goal, Mackenzie Smith recorded five saves and led the Midland defense in clearing four Northwestern corner kicks.

“Tonight, was the next step for our program,” Bartlow said. “We didn’t play our best game, but we were still dangerous and created some amazing chances.”

Midland (7-6, 4-3 GPAC) will have week of rest before hosting Morningside (7-3-1, 4-2-1 GPAC) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Heedum Field.

