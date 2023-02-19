The Midland women ended its season on a 75-50 loss to Morningside Saturday on the road.

The Warriors finish the season with a 2-20 record in the Great Athletic Conference and 4-23 overall.

The Warriors struggled in the opening with four quick turnovers in the first three minutes. That, combined with long-range shooting, allowed Morningside to go on a 14-0 run.

Sam Shepard broke the scoreless drought with a three-pointer, followed by a jumper, hoping to get the momentum rolling. It did just that as they used an 11-0 run to bring the game to a tie at 16-16.

Back-to-back buckets by the home team allowed them to move in front, 21-16, after ten minutes of play.

The Mustangs continued their run into the second with the first four points of the quarter, giving them a 9-0 run spanning the quarter break. They turned on the pressure defensively in the quarter, forcing seven turnovers by the Warriors. They limited their guests to just one field goal, a three-pointer by Rubie Klausen, in the quarter as they built up their lead.

Prusa was able to convert on three foul shots at the charity stripe but Morningside outscored Midland 20-6, to take the 41-22 advantage to the locker rooms.

After the intermission, the Mustangs matched their 13-0 run to end the half with a 13-0 run to start the third.

Emma Shepard and Frankie Klausen broke the scoring drought of 9:21 with a combined three free throws. The Warriors' field drought lasted even longer with Frankie Klausen hitting a three-pointer with 2:47 on the third-quarter clock, ending a stretch of over 14 minutes. Morningside coasted to a 61-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

For the game, Midland shot 15-for-48 (31.3%), while Morningside shot 29-for-72 (40.3%). The Mustangs scored 29 points off of Midlands' 21 turnovers (14 in the first half).

Leading the Warriors in scoring were Sam Shepard, Erin Prusa, and Frankie Klausen, with eight points each. Sam and Erin both had six rebounds to lead the way while Erin and Lexi Kraft were the team leaders with three assists each.