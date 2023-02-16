The Midland women lost 77-66 to Hastings on the road Wednesday night.

The Broncos took an early advantage by opening up the game’s scoring with a three-pointer before Erin Prusa and Kennedy Darner scored back-to-back to put the Warriors up. The lead was short-lived as Hastings answered with a 5-0 run.

Layups by Rubie Klausen and Emma Shepard brought the game back to a tie. A 6-1 run by Hastings gave them the lead and they held a four-point advantage, 15-11, after the first period.

Midland started to chip away at the start of the second. Erin Prusa sparked an 8-2 run that put them in the lead. After two more lead changes, Hastings closed the half on a 12-5 run and held an eight-point lead, 37-29, at the half.

After the intermission, Lexi Kraft attempted to spearhead another run to pull the Warriors closer but the Broncos’ defense held their ground and allowed just two field goal makes in the third.

Offensively, they were able to extend their lead even further, using a 10-0 run midway through. Heading into the final quarter, they were comfortably in control with a 56-38 lead.

Four straight points by the Warriors started their comeback attempt over the final ten minutes. Slowly they chipped away at the Broncos’ lead, getting it down to single digits (70-61) with 2:36 to play.

Fouls began to mount though and Hastings converted at the foul line, making 15-of-18 in the final quarter, to hold on for the 77-67 win.

Leading the Warriors in scoring was Emma Shepard with 18 points, followed by Sam Shepard with 15 points. Prusa added nine points to go along with a team-high eight rebounds.

For the game, the Warriors shot 19-for-52 (36.5%), while Hastings was 22-for-53 (41.5%). Both teams made several trips to the free-throw line with a combined 44 fouls called. Midland was 21-for-25 (84%) while Hastings was 25-for-31 (80.6%).

Midland (4-22, 2-18 GPAC) will head to Sioux City, Iowa to take on Morningside (16-11, 10-10 GPAC) in its final game of the season. The GPAC matchup is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 18 inside Allee Gymnasium.