The Midland University women’s basketball team used a strong second half to earn a 65-51 win over College of St. Mary Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center.
The win snapped a four-game skid for the Warriors. Their last win was 79-68 over Doane Jan. 8 in Fremont. Midland is now 8-15 overall and improves to 4-11 in Great Plains Athletic Conference play.
College of St. Mary (5-18, 2-14 GPAC) led 26-22 at halftime but it was a different game in the second half.
Midland outscored the Flames 43-25 in the second half, including 25-15 in the fourth quarter.
A Alyssa Laudato jumper pulled the Flames to within 41-40 just over a minute into the fourth quarter but from there it was all Warriors.
Katy Gathje scored the next seven points to put Midland out in front 48-40. The junior from Central City hit five free throws and made a layup over the next minute.
Gathje scored four straight on two free throws and another layup near the midway point of the fourth for a 54-43 lead. Maddie Meadows followed with a 3 at the 4:36 mark to put Midland on top 57-43.
The Flames managed the next five points behind a Lynsey Curran 3 but Midland rattled off the next eight points for a 65-48 lead with a minute to play in the game.
Both teams shot in the low 30s from the field. Midland made their trips to the foul line count, finishing 23-32 in the game.
CSM held a 37-29 lead on the boards but the Flames committed 20 turnovers to Midland’s 11.
You have free articles remaining.
It was Midland’s eighth-straight win over the Flames. College of St. Mary last beat Midland on Feb. 3, 2016. Midland holds a 12-5 advantage in the series.
The Warriors next host No. 9 Dordt University at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wikert Event Center.
College of St. Mary 14MIDLAND 65, COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 51
College of St. Mary 14 12 10 15 — 51
Midland University 14 8 18 25 — 65
MIDLAND (8-15, 4-11 GPAC)
Katy Gathje 4-5 9-9 17, Amanda Hansen 2-13 1-5 10, Maddie Meadows 3-9 0-0 8, Lexi Kraft 2-5 0-0 5, Makenna Sullivan 1-2 1-2 3, Kara Jennings 2-4 0-0 6, Sam Shepard 1-3 2-4 5, Casey Thompson 1-4 2-3 4, Peyton Wingert 0-0 4-4 4, Lexis Haase 1-4 0-0 3, Emma Shepard 0-2 0-0 0, Erin Prusa 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 23-32 65.
COLLEGE OF ST. MARY (5-18, 2-14 GPAC)Kenzie Hoit 4-10 5-8 14, Clare Lewandowski 4-5 1-1 9, Lynsey Curran 2-7 0-0 6, Alyssa Laudato 2-9 0-0 4, Madelyn Turner 0-5 0-0 0, A’leah Davis 3-8 0-0 8, Trista Merrrival 2-5 2-2 7, Veronica Kobza 1-1 0-0 3, Bailey White 0-1 0-0 0, Amy Talavou 0-1 0-0 0, Alleigh Gates 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 10-16 51.
3-Point Goals—CSM 5-19 (Hoit 1-4, Curran 2-7, Laudato 0-2, Turner 0-3, Maerrival 1-2 Kobza 1-1), MU 8-28 (Hansen 1-5, Meadows 2-7, Kraft 1-3, Jennings 2-4, S. Shepard 1-3, Thompson 0-1, Haase 1-3, E. Shepard 0-2). Fouled Out—none. Rebounds—CSM 37 (Lewandowski 10), MU 29 (Gathje 9). Assists—CSM 12 (Laudato 5), MU 11 (Gathje 4). Total Fouls—CSM 21, MU 14.