Midland women's hockey easily defeats NU

The Midland University women’s hockey team defeated the University of Nebraska in a home and home series over the weekend.

The No. 9-ranked Lady Warriors skated past the Huskers in dominant fashion, winning 15-0 in Lincoln and 20-0 in Fremont. Midland wraps up its regular season at 17-13-1.

On Friday, eight different Warriors scored a goal and ten different players picked up an assist as Midland scored 15 goals on 83 shots. Mylie Ketterson led the way with four goals while Kamryn Hayhurst and Ally Conybear each had three apiece. Andrea Schreiber picked up the win, stopping two shots by the Huskers in 60 minutes of action.

Schreiber was in net for the entirety on Saturday as well although she didn’t see a single shot on goal.

Midland's 20 goals to set a new school record. Ten different players scored a goal including career firsts for Katherine Kihm and Emma Lavigne. Robin Hatcher and Conybear led the way with four goals apiece. Savannah Wright paced the Warriors with four assists.

Midland will next play in the Women’s Midwest Collegiate Hockey league tournament beginning Friday, March 6 in St. Louis, Mo.

