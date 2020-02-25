Midland women's hockey easily defeats NU
View Comments
spotlight top story

Midland women's hockey easily defeats NU

{{featured_button_text}}
Midland Warrior

The Midland University women’s hockey team defeated the University of Nebraska in a home and home series over the weekend.

The No. 9-ranked Lady Warriors skated past the Huskers in dominant fashion, winning 15-0 in Lincoln and 20-0 in Fremont. Midland wraps up its regular season at 17-13-1.

On Friday, eight different Warriors scored a goal and ten different players picked up an assist as Midland scored 15 goals on 83 shots. Mylie Ketterson led the way with four goals while Kamryn Hayhurst and Ally Conybear each had three apiece. Andrea Schreiber picked up the win, stopping two shots by the Huskers in 60 minutes of action.

Schreiber was in net for the entirety on Saturday as well although she didn’t see a single shot on goal.

Midland's 20 goals to set a new school record. Ten different players scored a goal including career firsts for Katherine Kihm and Emma Lavigne. Robin Hatcher and Conybear led the way with four goals apiece. Savannah Wright paced the Warriors with four assists.

Midland will next play in the Women’s Midwest Collegiate Hockey league tournament beginning Friday, March 6 in St. Louis, Mo.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patrick Baldwin Jr., the nation's No. 3 basketball recruit in the junior class, faces a difficult decision — play for Coach K, his father or his beloved Northwestern?
College Sports

Patrick Baldwin Jr., the nation's No. 3 basketball recruit in the junior class, faces a difficult decision — play for Coach K, his father or his beloved Northwestern?

  • Updated

EVANSTON, Ill. - After playing all 44 minutes of a draining triple-overtime thriller, Patrick Baldwin Jr. had one thing left to do: bare his soul. Baldwin had scored a game-high 25 points for Sussex (Wis.) Hamilton despite Evanston spotlighting him with its box-and-one defense. He made key shots, missed key shots, grabbed 17 rebounds, drew two offensive fouls for extending his left arm, blew a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News