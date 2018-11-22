FARGO, N.D. – The 12th-ranked Midland University women’s hockey team split a series recently with North Dakota State.
The Bison won the opener 2-1 before the Lady Warriors prevailed 3-2 in the finale.
In the opener, the Bison grabbed the early lead as Lindsey Brotkowski found the back of the net near the midpoint of the first period. After a scoreless second, Midland tied the game with 12:58 remaining on a goal by Isabelle Uhl-Chmiel. Alyssa Knott and Katherine Kihm were there on the assist. Then with 9:04 remaining, Rachel Dorff scored the game-winner for the Bison. Rachel Johnson and Maleah Stromme assisted.
McKenna Gehner suffered the loss in net for Midland. She had 25 saves on the night and played all 60 minutes in net.
Midland struck first in the second game. Tieryn Arens scored the first goal of the game at the 14:31 mark off a pass from Uhl-Chmiel and Ally Conybear. Once again the two squads played a scoreless middle period before each scored twice in the third.
Mylie Ketterson took advantage of a power play to extend the lead at the 3:42-mark. Conybear and Kamryn Hayhurst assisted on the goal. Uhl-Chmiel scored an unassisted goal at the 12:38 mark to make it 3-0.
The Bison made it interesting with a pair of power play goals. Stromme had the first one off an assist by Johnson. Mattyson Barta scored with :38 remaining off an assist from Dorff.
Gehner earned the win while stopping 19 attempts and allowing just two goals.
Midland, 8-10-2-0, will host Minot State, 13-1-0-0 on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the Sidner Ice Arena.