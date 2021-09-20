Midland women shutout Presentation

Midland women's soccer team shutout Presentation 4-0 Saturday in the Warriors second win in GPAC play.

The win breaks a four-game losing streak for the Warriors and evens their conference record to 1-1.

The sides were not even for long as Warriors’ Emily Ambrose stepped up and placed a free-kick high and tight into the top corner of the netting from about 32 yards out.

The first half then became very defensive, neither side recording more than one shot on goal.

The pitch opened up for the Warriors in the second half as they scored two goals in the first ten minutes of the period. In the 52nd minute, Dana Gomez set up the first goal as she passed to Natalie Mejia who fired the shot in.

Mejia earned her second-half brace just two minutes later when Kisa Omerovic found her wide open in the box. The quick scoring frenzy gave the Warriors a 3-0 advantage with 36 minutes to go.

To cap off their scoring for the match, Midland’s Anastasia Bitzes sent in a well-struck corner kick that Kisa Omerovic tapped past the keeper. The scoring output marked the second time this season the Warriors have recorded four goals in a game.

Next up for the Warriors (3-4) is a nonconference matchup against Bellevue (3-6) on Wednesday, September 22. First kick is set for 5:00 p.m. on Heedum Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0