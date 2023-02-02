The Midland women lost 102-64 to Concordia Wednesday night, dropping its 10th straight game.

The Bulldogs were the first to put points on the board before Sarah Shepard and Erin Prusa responded with baskets to give the Warriors the early 4-2 lead. That would the Warriors last lead of the night as Concordia went on a blistering 14-0 run and led 35-15 after the first quarter.

Gabby Beauperthuy scored the first four points of the second for the Warriors but the Bulldogs responded with long-range shots as their lead continued to climb. Concordia finished the half on an 11-2 run and took a 54-23 advantage.

After the intermission, the Warriors were eager to climb out from the hole they were in and they began hot with a quick 8-0 run. The Bulldogs did not back down as they answered with a 7-0 run. Both teams continued to match baskets. Behind their fast start and ability to break the full-court press, Midland outscored Concordia 17-14 in the third quarter.

With a quarter to play, and the game firmly in control of the Bulldogs, the offensive floodgates opened up for both teams. Concordia nearly matched their first quarter total, scoring 34 in the fourth, while Midland had their best showing with 22 points. The Bulldogs would reach triple-digits as they closed out the Warriors for the 102-64 win.

Sarah Shepard and Beauperthuy tied for the leading scorer honors with 12 points each. They were followed by Sam Shepard with seven and Frankie Klausen with six. Prusa pulled in a team-high eight rebounds while Emma Shepard had three assists.

As a team, Midland shot 23-for-63 (36.5%) from the field, while Concordia shot 38-for-85 (44.7%). Concordia had three players with double-figure points, led by Taysha Rushton with 29.

Midland (3-19, 1-15 GPAC) will take a long road trip to compete in another conference game against Jamestown (18-5, 13-4 GPAC). The matchup will tip off on Saturday, February 4, at 2:00 p.m. in Jamestown, North Dakota.