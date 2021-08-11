Midland women's basketball to face Nebraska in exhibition

The Midland women's basketball team will play under the bright lights at Pinnacle Bank Arena this fall.

The Warriors are set to be the opening opponent for the Nebraska women, playing an in exhibition game on Nov. 1.

Midland is coming off a 15-11 season a year ago.

The Warriors head coach Shawn Gilbert is a former Husker women's basketball staff member.

Midland is a part of an eight-game regular-season home nonconference schedule in the fall of 2021 for the Huskers.

Nebraska's home nonconference schedule, which features games against Creighton, Drake, Indiana State, Maine and Wyoming, along with contests against Alabama A&M, North Carolina Central and Prairie View A&M, is part of an 11-game nonconference schedule that includes a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at Wake Forest, and a pair of Thanksgiving tournament games in San Diego.

Nebraska's schedule will feature five teams that advanced to postseason play a year ago: Drexel (NCAA), Wake Forest (NCAA), Wyoming (NCAA), Drake (WNIT) and Fresno State (WNIT).

Nebraska's opponent on Dec. 22, Wyoming, has former Omaha Westside standout Quinn Weidemann on the roster.