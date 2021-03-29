Midland women's bowlers finish runner-up at NAIA championship

The Midland women's bowling team reached the NAIA championship Saturday, ultimately losing to Indiana Tech to finish runner-up.

"The women battled hard and made their way to the National Championship match and although we lost 3 1/2 to 1 1/2, it was a tough well fought match,” said coach Bill Holbrook. “I am so proud of these women for never giving up even when they started out 6th out of 10 teams during qualifying.”

The Warriors rebounded from a 0-2 start against Lawrence Tech University to win 3-2 to advance to round four. There they faced 7th-seeded Huntington, who upset 2nd-seeded St. Francis.

In that match, the Midland women won 3-1 over the Foresters to guarantee them a spot competing on the final day. They would pair up with top-seeded Indiana Tech.

On Saturday, the final day of the three-day tournament, Midland and Indiana Tech faced each other in what would be the first of two times to start the day. Tech took the first meeting, and a spot in the national championship, with a 3-1 win.

Moving to the elimination bracket, Midland needed to defeat Pikeville to set up a rematch with the Tech Warriors. They did just that, winning in four sets over Pikeville to stay alive in the tournament.