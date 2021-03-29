Midland women's bowlers finish runner-up at NAIA championship

The Midland women's bowling team reached the NAIA championship Saturday, ultimately losing to Indiana Tech to finish runner-up.
"The women battled hard and made their way to the National Championship match and although we lost 3 1/2 to 1 1/2, it was a tough well fought match,” said coach Bill Holbrook. “I am so proud of these women for never giving up even when they started out 6th out of 10 teams during qualifying.”
The Warriors rebounded from a 0-2 start against Lawrence Tech University to win 3-2 to advance to round four. There they faced 7th-seeded Huntington, who upset 2nd-seeded St. Francis.
In that match, the Midland women won 3-1 over the Foresters to guarantee them a spot competing on the final day. They would pair up with top-seeded Indiana Tech.
On Saturday, the final day of the three-day tournament, Midland and Indiana Tech faced each other in what would be the first of two times to start the day. Tech took the first meeting, and a spot in the national championship, with a 3-1 win.
Moving to the elimination bracket, Midland needed to defeat Pikeville to set up a rematch with the Tech Warriors. They did just that, winning in four sets over Pikeville to stay alive in the tournament.
Needing to win two straight against Indiana Tech, the Warriors began their match with a tie. Tech seemed to take control of the match with wins in games two and three but a dominant 201-165 game four by Midland pushed the match to a fifth set.
Indiana Tech closed out the match with a narrow 10-pin win to capture the inaugural title.
“It was such a successful week for them," Holbrook said. "We lost two very strong seniors last year and they turned a rebuilding year into a championship year”
Midland’s Brittney Schnicke was selected to the NAIA All-Tournament team after an amazing weekend on the lanes.
On the men's side, the Warriors scored 4725 in six Baker sets of four, seeding them 9th in the bracket. The Midland women posted a score of 4445, earning the 6th-seed.
In bracket-play, the men won their first-round match over William Penn 3-1, to move on to face top-seeded Marian. In that match, the Warriors were downed by the Knights and sent to the elimination bracket.
There they met up with conference-foe, Kansas Wesleyan. The Coyotes bested the Warriors 3-1, ending the men’s tournament. Midland placed 9th.