The Midland women's flag football team reached the semifinals of the KCAC conference tournament Friday before being bounced by rival Kansas Wesleyan 18-7.

The Warriors opened the tournament with a 39-13 over Bethel to advance to the semifinals.

Midland 39, Bethel 13

The Warriors darted out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter against the Threshers. Emily Ferron caught a four-yard touchdown from Angel Ioane Kaio to break the deadlock just over five minutes in. After the successful one-point PAT, Allaya Livingston picked off the Threshers' quarterback and returned the ball ten yards for a defensive score.

Things tightened up after that until Dyva Jones made a huge touchdown catch with ten seconds to go in the half from Ioane Kaio. At the break, Midland led 20-0 over Bethel.

Coming out of the break, Jones put her mark on the game in the third quarter with a pair of scores. First, she ran in from eight yards out to make it 26-0. Then, with 6:13 to go in the quarter, she caught a 35-yard pass from Ioane Kaio to run the score to 33-0 after three quarters.

Bethel avoided the shutout with back-to-back scores at the start of the third. Then Olivia Dominguez-Millsop sealed the victory with a five-yard touchdown catch from Ioane Kaio with just over three minutes left in the game.

Defensively, Nadiya Simpson and Lylah Elizalde paced Midland. Simpson had a team-high seven tackles while Elizalde had three quarterback sacks and finished with four total stops. Naomi Reupena-Tuaiao added an interception alongside Livingston's pick-six. Alyssa Butler had one sack as the Warriors limited the Threshers to 123 yards of total offense.

Ioane Kaio guided Midland's offense to 308 yards on the afternoon. She completed 17-of-23 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, she added 64 yards on nine carries.

Jones had a team-high seven catches for 105 yards and two scores. Dominguez-Millsop caught four for 50 yards and Ferron had three catches for 26.

Kansas Wesleyan 18, Midland 7

Things didn't start out well for the Warriors in their semifinal game with the Coyotes. On the game's first play, Kansas Wesleyan intercepted the Midland pass and returned it for a touchdown to take the early 6-0 lead.

The Warriors settled down after that as they worked their way down the field to take the lead near the end of the first quarter. With just under a minute to go, Nunez found Jones for a ten-yard touchdown pass. The one-point PAT was successful and gave Midland a 7-6 lead.

As the first half wound down, neither defense was budging as the score remained a one-point advantage for the Warriors. That was until KWU maintained possession and drove the ball down to the one-yard line. It didn't take long for them to punch it in the endzone as they took a 12-7 into the break.

Kansas Wesleyan's defense remained tough to crack in the second half, holding Midland out of the endzone and limiting them to just 70 yards. Meanwhile, their offense was able to take advantage of an eight-play, 51-yard drive for the third touchdown in the game.

Nunez finished the game 23-for-42 passing with a touchdown, four interceptions, and 184 yards. Jones caught eight of the passes for 65 yards and the lone score while Alyssa Butler had 64 yards on six catches. Casey Thompson had eight catches for 37 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Thompson led the way with eight tackles, including a sack and two behind the line of scrimmage. Butler had five stops and Nunez added four.

Midland (13-5) will look to regroup before its next set of games in the middle of May. The Warriors are scheduled to travel to Atlanta, Georgia to compete in the 2023 NAIA Invitational on May 18-20.