Midland women's flag football scores 88 in win

Midland University’s women’s flag football team was on the road in Salina, Kansas for a pair of Sunday afternoon conference clashes against Cottey College and Kansas Wesleyan University.
The Warriors split the pair of Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) games, defeating Cottey 88-0 and losing to KWU 19-12.
Midland 88, Cottey 0: Midland’s defense set the tone early and reinforced it often with five interceptions returned for touchdowns. Casey Thompson had the first pick-six of the game as she returned the first interception of the game 51 yards to put the Warriors up 6-0.
She would get the second score of the game near the end of the opening quarter, this time on the offensive side of the ball.
Mikaela Nunez found Thompson on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds left. Midland held a 12-0 lead after the first quarter.
The momentum picked up in the second quarter as Midland put up 38 points to take a 50-0 lead into halftime. First, it was JaNasia Spand returning a 12-yard interception. Then Nunez capped off a six-play drive with a 3-yard rush.
Nunez followed that up with a defensive score as she picked off her counterpart on the Comets and returned it 28 yards for a score to make it 30-0 at the midway point of the second quarter.
Midland’s next three scores featured Nunez as well. First, she connected with Thompson for a 17-yard touchdown through the air. Then she ran the ball in from 35 yards out. The Warriors would convert on their first PAT of the game after the score to make it 44-0.
The final score of the half came with two seconds on the clock as Nunez found Allison Maulfair for a 22-yard pass and catch.
After the break, Midland turned to their rushing game and defense to secure the shutout win. The third quarter saw the Warriors score three more touchdowns.
E’leseana Patterson ran in a pair of scores. One from 12 yards and another from 18 yards to make it 66-0. Then, Laleleimonalisa Howard picked off the Comets’ quarterback and returned it for a 19-yard pick-six.
In the final quarter, Nunez capped off her breakout game with a 24-yard rushing touchdown. She finished the day with seven total touchdowns (three rushing, three passing, and one defensive). The final score of the game came from Maulfair with a 33-yard interception return.
Kansas Wesleyan 19, Midland 12: In their second game of the day, Midland faced host Kansas Wesleyan. Like the Warriors, the Coyotes also throttled Cottey by a score of 55-0. It was their first win in program history.
Head to head the two squads were evenly matched and the scoreboard reflected that. After Midland took a 6-0 lead off a Nunez pass to Spand, KWU responded with a touchdown of their own off an interception. They would take a 7-6 lead after converted on their one-point PAT.
After the pick-six, Nunez responded with her second touchdown pass of the game. This time she hit Spencer Mauk from 11 yards out to make 12-7 with 4:36 left in the first half. The score remained the same at the intermission and throughout the third quarter with each team’s defense stalling the other’s drives.
In the fourth quarter, the Coyotes took a 13-12 lead with 5:10 left as they capped off a 10-play drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass.
Trailing once again, Midland turned the ball over on an interception. Two plays later they were in the endzone as they squeezed past the Midland defense and raced down the right sideline for the score to put them up by seven points with 17 seconds left.
Kansas Wesleyan sealed the game defensively as once again they intercepted a Warriors’ pass.
Midland (3-4) will be back in action this coming Friday when they travel to Nevada, Missouri for a pair of games. The Warriors will face Ottawa University (3-2) and Cottey College (0-2) at 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.