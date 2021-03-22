Midland women's flag football scores 88 in win

Midland’s next three scores featured Nunez as well. First, she connected with Thompson for a 17-yard touchdown through the air. Then she ran the ball in from 35 yards out. The Warriors would convert on their first PAT of the game after the score to make it 44-0.

The final score of the half came with two seconds on the clock as Nunez found Allison Maulfair for a 22-yard pass and catch.

After the break, Midland turned to their rushing game and defense to secure the shutout win. The third quarter saw the Warriors score three more touchdowns.

E’leseana Patterson ran in a pair of scores. One from 12 yards and another from 18 yards to make it 66-0. Then, Laleleimonalisa Howard picked off the Comets’ quarterback and returned it for a 19-yard pick-six.

In the final quarter, Nunez capped off her breakout game with a 24-yard rushing touchdown. She finished the day with seven total touchdowns (three rushing, three passing, and one defensive). The final score of the game came from Maulfair with a 33-yard interception return.

Kansas Wesleyan 19, Midland 12: In their second game of the day, Midland faced host Kansas Wesleyan. Like the Warriors, the Coyotes also throttled Cottey by a score of 55-0. It was their first win in program history.