The Midland women's flag football team secured a pair of lopsided wins Wednesday, shutting out Bethel, 40-0, and beating Hesston 37-13.

Midland 40, Bethel 0

It took the Warriors’ offense a little while to get going in the opening game of the day.

After both teams were held in check during their few drives, Midland was able to move the ball down the field and into the endzone as the first-quarter clock expired.

Facing a short field following a blocked punt, the Warriors needed just two plays to get the first points of the day. Mikaela Nunez found Casey Thompson on a 4-yard pass as the clock hit triple zeros. The point-after attempt failed and Midland led 6-0.

On their next possession, Nunez connected with Alyssa Butler for a 30-yard touchdown. The point-after pass was successful, making it a 13-0 game with 8:34 left in the half.

Nunez used her feet on the Warriors’ next drive to get into the endzone. She capped off a five-play, 61-yard drive with a scamper of three yards. The PAT was good as the lead continued to grow.

After stopping a lengthy drive by the Larks, the Warriors attempted to tack on more points before the break. With only 45 seconds on the clock, they could only get a pair of plays off before the buzzer sounded.

In the third, the Threshers were able to utilize a few halftime adjustments as they stopped the first two Midland drives. On their next possession, the Warriors moved the ball with ease through the air. Nunez completed five straight passes with a toss to Cassandra Chavez from two yards out for the score.

Before the end of the quarter, Midland would find its way back to the endzone, this time with Angel Ioane Kaio at the helm. She connected with Dyva Jones for 18 yards and then found Allaya Livingston on a five-yard route for a touchdown. The point-after attempt was successful and midland led 33-0 heading into the final period.

On their first drive of the fourth, Ioane Kaio moved the team down the field once more. She found Olivia Dominguez-Millsop on a four-yard pass to cap off a seven-play, 46-yard drive. The PAT made it 40-0 and capped off the scoring for the first game of the day.

Nunez finished the game with 153 yards on 15-of-24 passing with three touchdowns. Ioane Kaio went 8-for-13 throw the air for 87 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions. On the ground, Nunez added 39 yards on six carries and a score. Jocelyn Lopez was next highest with 21 yards on three rushes.

On the receiving end of all the passes were eight different receivers. Dominguez-Millsop hauled in a team-high seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Butler had three catches for 66 yards and scored while Thompson grabbed five passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Midland 37, Hesston 13

In their second of the day the Warriors and Larks were battling in a close game early on. Midland led 24-7 at halftime and then cruised to their seventh win of the year, 37-13.

Midland (7-1) will return home to rest and refuel before making another trip to Kansas later this week.

The Warriors will take on Ottawa (3-0) in a conference clash. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start in Ottawa, Kansas at AdventHealth Field.