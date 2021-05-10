Midland women's flag football wraps up season

Midland University’s first season of women’s flag football came to a close this past weekend at the NAIA Invitational Showcase in Atlanta, Georgia. Hosted the NFL, the final day of the event was held inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the Atlanta Falcons.

The event began with each team playing a pair of games against others in the field of 10 teams. Midland drew matchups against Keiser University and fellow-KCAC foe, Kansas Wesleyan University.

The Warriors fell to the Seahawks of Keiser by a score of 19-0 in the morning and then rebounded with a 19-6 victory over the Coyotes of Kansas Wesleyan. That win propelled them into the gold bracket along with four others, vying for the NAIA Championship.

In the bracketed play, Midland fell to St. Thomas University 39-20, ending their season.

The Warriors made steady improvement week to week this season. After beginning their season back on February 13, they ended their season 7-12. Their first-ever season was highlighted by a KCAC Runner-up finish in the postseason tournament. They will look to continue to grow the sport of flag football next season and build upon their late-season successes.

