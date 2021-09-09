Midland women's golf competes in first tournament of the year

The Midland women’s golf team opened its 2021-2022 season at the Peru State College Fall Invitational, which wrapped up play Thursday.

The Warriors traveled with three golfers to compete individually in the two-round, 18-hole tournament, playing 18 holes on Tuesday and 18 holes on Wednesday.

After round one, senior Erin Baum led the Warriors with a score of 90 and ranked ninth out of all competitors. Behind her, junior Olivia Engel finished 15th on the day with a score of 100 and freshman Charlie Hendry shot 143.

Midland had a slight drop on day two from both Baum and Engel.

Baum shot a 94 on the day finishing top ten in the event with a total score of 184. Engel shot a 103 but maintained her standing to finish 15th in the invitational.

Hendry improved to a 130 on day two and finished with a total score of 273.

Also competing in the tournament with Midland and Peru State was the College of Saint Mary and Iowa Western Community College.

Up next for the Warriors is a trip to the Mount Mercy Fall Classic. The two-day tournament will be in Marion, Iowa on September 11 and 12.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0