Midland women's hockey drops game with Minot State

The Midland women’s hockey ran into its kryptonite in the pool of the the ACHA Women's Division 1 National Tournament, falling to Minot State 3-2 - the sixth loss of the season by the Warriors to the Beavers.

Midland moves to 16-11 on the year at 1-1 at the tournament with one game remaining in pool play.

Minot got on the board five minutes into the first period after offensive pressure on the power play saw a shot squeeze past the outstretched glove of Midland’s Makenna Gehner, the junior starting goalie.

The Warriors found the equalizer a few minutes later when a deflected shot from freshman Kayla Flanigan found freshman Ally Rakowski in a favorable position to send one past the Minot goalie.

The second period was a grind with both teams showcasing disciplined defense. Minot went on the power play early in the period, but history wouldn’t repeat itself as the Warriors managed to buckle down and kill the opportunity.

Conversely, the Warriors had the upper hand on a pair of power-play opportunities throughout the period but couldn’t capitalize. The score remained knotted at 1-1 heading into the third period of play with shots favoring the Beavers at a 19-14 clip.