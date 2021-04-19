Midland women's hockey ends season in national semifinals

The No. 3 Midland women’s hockey's best postseason run came to an end in the ACHA Division I National Tournament semifinals in a 2-1 loss to defending national champions No. 1 Liberty University.

The Warriors finish the year with an overall record of 17-10-0-2.

Liberty jumped out to an early 1-0 lead under one minute into play. Before the Warriors could regroup, the Flames added another to double the lead and force a Midland timeout.

Midland managed to get out of a shorthanded situation and flipped roles by going on the power play. The Warriors rattled off a pair of shots, but Liberty was back to even strength before Midland could cut into the deficit. The lead stood at the horn sounded to end the first period with shots favoring Liberty 14-6.

Liberty nearly found its third goal of the evening early in the second period, but a sprawling effort from Midland’s Hannah Stone knocked the shot left of goal to keep things at 2-0.

Both teams had power-play opportunities throughout the period, but nothing was cooking as the two-goal advantage maintained throughout. Shots were 21-10 in favor of the Flames heading into the final 20 minutes of semifinal action.