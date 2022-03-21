Midland women's hockey finishes as national runner-up

The No. 2 Midland women’s hockey team finished as national runners-up in the ACHA Women’s Division I national tournament, falling to No. 1 Liberty 5-1.

The opening period saw Liberty take the lead late. With 2:04 on the clock, the Flames were able to push the puck into the back of the net to break the scoreless streak.

After the first intermission, Midland responded 6:52 into the period. Maxine Mass scored to make it 1-1. Just over two minutes later Liberty moved back in front with a goal at the 9:01 mark and then they extended their lead to two goals before the final intermission.

In the final period, Liberty struck quickly with their fourth goal of the game coming just 12 seconds in. A late goal pushed the final score to 5-1.

“Tremendous effort this week and all season by our team. We worked hard to get to the championship game and just ran into a really good Liberty team,” said Midland coach Jason White. “Hats off to them on a great season. They play good hockey and have a nice team. That being said, I wouldn’t trade my girls for anything.”

To reach the program’s first ever national title game appearance, the Warriors throttled No. 7 seed University of Massachusetts 6-0, then followed it up with a 4-3 win over No. 4 Minot State in the semifinals.

Midland caps off their season with a 20-8-1 record. They were runners-up in the conference and national tournaments. The 20 wins over division one teams are the most in program history and tie the team record in total wins (2018-19) and sets a new record for season-winning-percentage at .707.

