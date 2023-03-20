No. 2 Minot State denied No. 2 Midland a chance at a national title Sunday, shutting out the Warriors 1-0 in the semifinals of the ACHA Women’s Division 1 Tournament.

“I’m so proud of this group and all they’ve accomplished this year,” said Midland coach Jason White. “We were able to win our conference tournament, beating a lot of the teams of the same teams that were here this week. It’s a credit to our conference that three of the final four teams in the tournament and half of the teams here are from the WMCH.”

Neither side would budge defensively as they stopped shot after shot. In the first period, the Warriors pelted the Beavers’ goalie with 20 shots while Hannah Stone saw 10 shots come her way.

The second period saw Stone add 20 more saves to her tally while MSU’s Haylie Biever ran her save total to 29. They did so while facing power play chances as Midland was sent to the penalty box three times in the first 40 minutes and Minot State made seven trips.

Coming out of the final intermission, the stakes were high on both sides. Just over five minutes into the third, Jordan Kulbida scored off an assist from Sydney Spicer to put the Beavers on the board.

Midland’s offense attempted to find the equalizer over the next 14-plus minutes but Minot State's defense allowed just seven shots to reach their netminder in the final period.

“It was a hard-fought game today with two quality teams going at it,” White said. “We’ve seen each so many times over the past two seasons that we knew it was going to be a close game throughout. It was difficult for us, and most of the teams, to get any sort of rhythm going this week with more whistles than we’re accustomed to. Minot State was able to take advantage of a couple of miscues from our team today and got the win.”

The Warriors reached the semifinals by knocking out No. 8 McKendree University 4-1 Saturday.

Just past the midpoint of the first period, Kayla Flanigan found the back of the net with an unassisted goal against the Bearcats’ netminder. After giving up a power-play goal to even the score, Callie Maguire scored at the 14:35 mark to make it 2-1. Through the first, Midland outshot McKendree 10 to 5.

Jenna Grosdidier added an insurance goal in the second as Flanigan collected her 24th assist of the year at the 6:16 mark.

Stone built a wall in front of the net in the second as she made 13 saves in the period.

During the final period, the Warriors’ offense picked up the pace with 13 shots on net. McKendree’s goalie was able to gather a dozen but allowed a goal with just over three minutes to go in the game. Maguire scored the goal, her second of the game, off a pass from Keagan Shearer.

Stone finished with 23 saves on the night to earn the victory.

Midland ends the year 27-6-4 record, notching the program's second-ever conference championship and the first since joining the Women’s Midwest College Hockey league.

The Warriors 27 wins set a new program standard surpassing the 20-win seasons of 2018-19 and 2021-22.