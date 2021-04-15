Midland women's hockey secures first national tournament win

Midland University women’s hockey earned its first ACHA Women's Division 1 National Tournament win in program history Thursday behind a 3-0 defeat of No. 6 McKendree University at Maysa Arena.

The win moves the Warriors to 16-10 on the year and puts the team in good position heading into the next two games of pool play.

Robin Hatcher lit the lamp eight minutes into the first period as the senior cleaned up a scramble in front of the net for her eighth goal of the season. Junior Kamryn Hayhurst was credited with the assist on the goal, her seventh of the year, to put Midland up 1-0.

Midland outshot McKendree 17-4 in the first, heading into the second period up 1-0.

The second period followed a similar trend as the Warriors were persistent on offense, testing the Bearcat goalie with a variety of shots.

One of those shots found the back of the net, this time off the stick of senior Mackenzie Bertolas to double the lead at 2-0 seven minutes into the period. The goal was Bertolas’ sixth of the year.

Freshman Ally Rakowski picked up the assist on the play—her sixth of the season. The lead stood through the second period with Midland outshooting McKendree 15-4 throughout.