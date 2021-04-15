Midland women's hockey secures first national tournament win

Midland University women’s hockey earned its first ACHA Women's Division 1 National Tournament win in program history Thursday behind a 3-0 defeat of No. 6 McKendree University at Maysa Arena.
The win moves the Warriors to 16-10 on the year and puts the team in good position heading into the next two games of pool play.
Robin Hatcher lit the lamp eight minutes into the first period as the senior cleaned up a scramble in front of the net for her eighth goal of the season. Junior Kamryn Hayhurst was credited with the assist on the goal, her seventh of the year, to put Midland up 1-0.
Midland outshot McKendree 17-4 in the first, heading into the second period up 1-0.
The second period followed a similar trend as the Warriors were persistent on offense, testing the Bearcat goalie with a variety of shots.
One of those shots found the back of the net, this time off the stick of senior Mackenzie Bertolas to double the lead at 2-0 seven minutes into the period. The goal was Bertolas’ sixth of the year.
Freshman Ally Rakowski picked up the assist on the play—her sixth of the season. The lead stood through the second period with Midland outshooting McKendree 15-4 throughout.
The third period got off to a roaring start when Alicia Williams went top shelf just 45 seconds into play—extending the lead to 3-0. Williams’ goal was her 13th of the season which paces the Midland squad.
Midland’s penalty kill unit was a well-oiled machine down the stretch as three power-play opportunities for the Bearcats were denied by the Warriors.
Midland outshot McKendree 40-13 and Midland’s Hannah Stone earned the win between the pipes, notching 13 saves in her fourth shutout of the year.
Midland (16-10) will look ahead to a matchup with No. 2 Minot State University tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. The teams have faced five times this season with Minot coming out on top in each contest.